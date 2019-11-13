Tantus Tech Awarded Process Automation Contract at National Institute of Mental Health

Tantus' team of subject matter experts and developers will engineer a solution to automate work across the NIMH STOPS Office, Institute and Center (IC) Partners, current contractors and subcontractors, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Office of Acquisition (OA). The NIMH STOPS Office will benefit from increased customer interaction and satisfaction and the elimination of redundant work and technical effort.

"Our team brings a unique Human Centered Design approach to this work, ensuring the solution is intuitive, streamlined, and user friendly," said Karlene Stecchi, Executive Vice President of Tantus. "We're excited to expand our NIH footprint into a new IC. NIH plays a crucial role in researching and promoting the best ways to keep Americans healthy, and Tantus is proud to support that mission."

About Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Tantus is an IT and management consulting firm specializing in Health IT, Strategy and Program/Project Management, Human Centered Design, Cybersecurity, Financial Management, and System Development solutions. Tantus supports mission critical programs for federal agencies, including NIH, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Department of Energy (DOE), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Education (DoEd), and Department of State (DOS).

