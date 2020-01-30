Tantus Tech Successfully Re-appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus) announced it has successfully completed the SCAMPI V1.3 A re-appraisal process for Professional Services and received the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 rating. This re-appraisal was conducted across Tantus' Project Management and Systems Engineering consulting services and represents the fourth consecutive appraisal at Maturity Level 3 for Tantus.

"We are extremely proud of this accomplishment," said Buck Keswani, CEO of Tantus. "Our team continues to demonstrate a commitment to process improvement and world class performance."

CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates our organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. Tantus has a documented, centrally stored, and managed set of standard processes, templates, and toolsets which are tailored for each project.

About Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Tantus is an IT and management consulting firm specializing in Health IT, Strategy and Program/Project Management, Human Centered Design, Cybersecurity, Financial Management, and System Development solutions. Tantus supports mission critical programs for federal agencies, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Energy (DOE), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Education (DoEd), and Department of State (DOS).

