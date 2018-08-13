Tantus Technologies Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ARLIGNTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus) is pleased to announce it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the organization's Quality Management System.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated standard of its kind and focuses on quality management systems and performance. It assists companies in developing a management system that aligns quality with their wider business strategy. A focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes helps improve communications, efficiency, and implementation of continuous improvement.

"Earning this certification symbolizes our dedication to quality service delivery and continuous improvement," said Mr. Buck Keswani, CEO of Tantus. "It demonstrates our commitment to always perform at the highest levels of quality and efficiency."

In addition to ISO 9001:2015, Tantus is also CMMI Level 3 appraised, and actively working toward ISO 20000 and ISO 27001 certifications.

Tantus is an Arlington, VA-based IT and management consulting firm specializing in Program/Project Management, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Financial Management, Health IT, and System Development solutions. Tantus supports mission critical programs for federal agencies, including Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Department of Energy (DOE), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of State (DOS).

