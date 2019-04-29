Tantus Technologies Recognized as Amazon Web Services Select Consulting Partner

ARLINGTON, Va., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus) is pleased to announce it has achieved Select Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). APN Consulting Partners are professional services firms that help clients of all sizes architect, design, build, deploy, and manage their workloads and applications on AWS. By harnessing the power of AWS cloud, Tantus is able to provide its clients with a more agile, scalable, efficient, and cost-effective approach to building solutions and meeting business needs. Earning the APN Select Consulting Partner designation affirms Tantus' commitment to aligning with the U.S. Federal Government's Cloud First strategy, pursuing additional AWS competencies, and providing more comprehensive expertise and value to its clients.

"We are proud of achieving Select Consulting Partner status. Leveraging AWS assets with our federal experience and relationships, we are able to provide greater value to our clients, offering them a global reach at a moment's notice," said Ms. Rhian Thompson, Chief Operating Officer of Tantus.

The APN Select Consulting Partner designation provides Tantus accessibility to AWS subject matter experts and partner-only capabilities in the AWS ecosystem, which greatly expands Tantus' service offerings. To qualify for the AWS Select Consulting Partner tier, Tantus met thorough requirements demonstrating the scale of its AWS expertise, capabilities, and engagement. These include a proven track record of client satisfaction as well as AWS specific certifications and existing client engagements.

About Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Tantus is an IT and management consulting firm specializing in Health IT, Strategy and Program/Project Management, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Financial Management, and System Development solutions. Tantus supports mission critical programs for federal agencies, including Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Energy (DOE), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Education, and Department of State (DOS).

