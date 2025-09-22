TAO Synergies Launches "The TAO Daily," the Premier Media Platform for All Things Bittensor (TAO)

New digital hub to educate, engage, and connect the growing TAO community and decentralized AI contributors

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) (the "Company"), a digital asset treasury company focused on Bittensor (TAO), the premier crypto token for decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI), today announced the launch of "The Tao Daily," a comprehensive media, news, and insight platform dedicated to Bittensor (TAO) and the TAO ecosystem.

The TAO Daily is designed not only to be up to date on all news related to TAO, but also to educate the market about the Bittensor ecosystem, its native token TAO, and the specialized subnets within the TAO network. The new media platform highlights Bittensor ecosystem developments and provides transparency into the rapidly growing world of decentralized AI as well as resources useful to TAO users and investors.

Created by James Altucher, leader of TAO Synergies' digital asset treasury strategy, The TAO Daily aims to be the single authoritative source for all Bittensor-related information. The content platform features daily news, interviews with subnet leaders and ecosystem contributors, videos and podcasts, and tutorials for developers. It also offers valuable insights for TAO investors and adopters including tokenomics and staking opportunities.

"The TAO Daily is fast becoming the leading resource for all things TAO. More than a news site, its main purpose is to evangelize TAO and create mindshare—spreading deeper recognition of its transformative potential," said Altucher. "It's a community hub for actionable information and participation in decentralized AI. By centralizing insights, tutorials and ecosystem updates, we hope to accelerate adoption and innovation across the network."

"Just as Coindesk established itself as a leading voice in the crypto world, The TAO Daily aims to be the single authoritative destination for decentralized AI and Bittensor news, analysis and insight," added Joshua Silverman, Executive Chairman of TAO Synergies. "The platform and its content underscores TAO Synergies' purpose and vision as the leading pure play TAO treasury company capitalizing on the intersection of cryptocurrency with decentralized artificial intelligence."

A new podcast, The TAO Pod, is hosted by James Altucher and Joseph Jacks, well-known TAO ecosystem leader and crypto treasury advisor to TAO Synergies. Access to the podcast is available at The TAO Daily and on Youtube and Spotify.

About TAO Synergies

TAO Synergies Inc. is the first pure-play public company focused on the convergence between cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence. The Company's differentiated cryptocurrency treasury strategy is centered exclusively on the acquisition of TAO, the native cryptocurrency of Bittensor, a decentralized blockchain network for machine learning and AI. TAO Synergies Inc. seeks to stake TAO for revenue generation and capital appreciation, a strategy that underscores its mission to create significant value for shareholders. Further information is available at taosynergies.com.

