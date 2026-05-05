Taos Ski Valley Announces Summer Season Dates, Invites Guests to Unwind Where Adventure Begins at The Blake

Summer stays at The Blake offer access to exquisite culinary and wellness amenities, and

extraordinary outdoor recreation and cultural adventures

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley today announced that The Blake, a boutique alpine oasis in the heart of the ski valley, will open for the summer season on May 21, offering access to excellent culinary options, a rejuvenating spa experience, and the renowned art and culture of the Town of Taos. The Blake also serves as the hub for Taos Ski Valley's summer outdoor recreation pursuits; alpine activities including Via Ferrata, hiking trails, mountain biking, and Scenic Lift Rides will open beginning June 19.

"Taos is far beyond just a ski resort," says John Kelly, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. "It is a true, year-round vacation destination where renowned winter adventures give way to spectacular summer activities, and the warmth, attention to detail, and welcoming hospitality combines with the spirit of New Mexico, extending to every part of every guest's stay."

The Taos summer experience begins at The Blake, a stunning alpine escape that is the centerpiece of the intimate mountain village and a perfect home base for summer adventures. The upscale property was recently named one of the "Best of the Best Hotels for 2025" in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards, a Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards Winner for Peak Luxury and Outdoor Exploration, and Powder Magazine's #1 Ski-In/Ski-Out Hotel for the second year in a row.

Just steps from the mountain and its summer activities, The Blake boasts exceptional, European hospitality alongside upscale amenities including a full-service therapeutic Spa & Wellness Center, thoughtfully curated accommodations, and several on-site and nearby dining options. The resort also offers a charming base village with restaurants, bars, boutique shops and more.

Dedicated Hausmeisters are always available to anticipate and accommodate guests' every need, so they can truly enjoy a sense of ease throughout the resort experience, combining adventure, respite, and inspiration in an exceptional alpine setting. The legendary Hausmeisters can arrange everything, from exquisite dining to in-house art tours to mountain adventures and trips to the historic Town of Taos. The Hausmeisters handle every detail of each experience with local expertise and thoughtful care.

In addition to The Blake's luxurious guestrooms and indulgent amenities, the renowned hospitality carries effortlessly from a stay at The Blake to the mountain beyond with an abundance of activities and events to enjoy. There is no shortage of ways to explore the Sangre de Cristo mountains that comprise Taos Ski Valley, including:

Guided UTV Mountain Tours – Guided rides among the distinct alpine terrain, with panoramic views and expert commentary on the area's ecosystem and history.

Guided rides among the distinct alpine terrain, with panoramic views and expert commentary on the area's ecosystem and history. Scenic Lift Rides - With a lift ticket, discover unlimited rides for a full day, which provide breathtaking vistas of the Sangre de Cristos and its surrounding wilderness.

With a lift ticket, discover unlimited rides for a full day, which provide breathtaking vistas of the Sangre de Cristos and its surrounding wilderness. Lift-served Downhill Mountain Biking - Access premier mountain biking terrain for all ability levels. Visitors can bring their own bikes or choose from a range of rental equipment, including demo, regular, and e-bikes, as well as full protective gear.

Access premier mountain biking terrain for all ability levels. Visitors can bring their own bikes or choose from a range of rental equipment, including demo, regular, and e-bikes, as well as full protective gear. Mountain Biking Lessons - Beginners can enjoy "Mountain Biking 101" lessons - 3 hours of private instruction that include a lift ticket, rentals, and protective gear. Three-hour intermediate-to-advanced private lessons are also available.

Beginners can enjoy "Mountain Biking 101" lessons - 3 hours of private instruction that include a lift ticket, rentals, and protective gear. Three-hour intermediate-to-advanced private lessons are also available. Mountain Biking Skills Park - The free skills park is great for kids or beginners, allowing them to get comfortable before trying lift-served downhill trails.

The free skills park is great for kids or beginners, allowing them to get comfortable before trying lift-served downhill trails. Via Ferrata - Taos Ski Valley's Via Ferrata combines the thrill of rock climbing with the security of a cabled, protected route – accessible to all levels. Half-day guided experiences include all necessary equipment and a UTV mountain tour.

Taos Ski Valley's Via Ferrata combines the thrill of rock climbing with the security of a cabled, protected route – accessible to all levels. Half-day guided experiences include all necessary equipment and a UTV mountain tour. Pickleball & Disc Golf - Visitors can enjoy recreational activities such as pickleball and disc golf, and equipment rentals are available.

Visitors can enjoy recreational activities such as pickleball and disc golf, and equipment rentals are available. Hiking Trails - Taos is the gateway to all types of trails, from peaceful nature walks to challenging summit treks – including Wheeler Peak, New Mexico's tallest peak (13,167').

Taos is the gateway to all types of trails, from peaceful nature walks to challenging summit treks – including Wheeler Peak, New Mexico's tallest peak (13,167'). Culinary Pursuits – The resort features unique dining options, including 192 at The Blake, with a thoughtfully designed menu of Northern Italian fare and The Bavarian, Taos' famed on-mountain restaurant, serving up German food and beer on an idyllic patio.

The resort features unique dining options, including 192 at The Blake, with a thoughtfully designed menu of Northern Italian fare and The Bavarian, Taos' famed on-mountain restaurant, serving up German food and beer on an idyllic patio. Local Culture - The Taos Pueblo UNESCO World Heritage Site and the Historic Town of Taos are just a short drive away, and The Blake offers complimentary transportation to both.

The Taos Pueblo UNESCO World Heritage Site and the Historic Town of Taos are just a short drive away, and The Blake offers complimentary transportation to both. Local Adventures – The region surrounding Taos is home to unforgettable outdoor experiences including hot air ballooning, flyfishing, whitewater rafting, llama trekking, rock climbing, and more.

Taos Ski Valley also presents a robust calendar of events showcasing the unique character of the region, from the Taos Ski Valley Arts Festival (July 18-19) and Taos Mountain Wellness Festival (August 14-16) to the nationwide Kids' Adventure Games, a new-to-Taos multi-discipline adventure race for kids. This year also marks the 10th Anniversary of the beloved Bull of the Woods Trail Races, featuring a new 10K option in addition to the classic half and full marathon distances.

Stay Enhancements at The Blake

This summer, The Blake presents three offers to enhance guests' ability to explore and restore at Taos Ski Valley:

The Summer Getaway package encourages longer stays with significant savings. Guests booking three nights at The Blake will receive a 20 percent discount, or four-plus night stays will receive a 25 percent discount, so the longer guests stay, the more they save.

package encourages longer stays with significant savings. Guests booking three nights at The Blake will receive a 20 percent discount, or four-plus night stays will receive a 25 percent discount, so the longer guests stay, the more they save. For the adventurous guests, The Blake will offer a summer Stay & Play package, which gives guests a $50 credit to use for mountain activities during their stay.

package, which gives guests a $50 credit to use for mountain activities during their stay. For guests looking to discover the charm of dining in Taos Ski Valley, where a confluence of flavors and thoughtful service come together, The Blake's Bed & Breakfast package offers a $60 daily breakfast credit to 192, the hotel's on-site restaurant.

Flight Access

Taos Ski Valley is easier to access than ever before. Contour Airlines will once again offer three weekly nonstop flights from Denver International Airport (DEN) on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. This flight gives visitors seamless access to Taos from more than 200 domestic and international destinations flying into DEN.

Semi-private carrier, JSX, will also offer weekly summer flights from Texas (Dallas Love Field and Austin Executive Airport).

Once guests arrive, The Blake extends its first hospitality touch with a complimentary shuttle from Taos Regional Airport (TSM) directly to the resort.

More details about summer at Taos Ski Valley, including a full events calendar and booking information for The Blake, can be found at www.skitaos.com

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the highest peaks of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo mountains, Taos Ski Valley is a year-round destination that delivers a pure mountain experience. Independently owned and operated, Taos Ski Valley strives to be better, not bigger. Whether skiing, riding, hiking, biking, or more, visitors of Taos Ski Valley are invigorated by the spirit of the outdoors.

Taos Ski Valley is the world's only Certified B Corporation® ski resort, making it a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative society. Its commitment to protecting the environment is demonstrated by its effort to become a CarbonNeutral® certified business since 2021 and its goal to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030.

Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass programs, to earn Outside Magazine's #1 mountain resort ranking, and to be a Fast Company 2023 Most Innovative Company. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, visit www.skitaos.com

SOURCE Taos Ski Valley, Inc.