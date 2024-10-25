Taoshi Launches New Subsidiary, Glitch: A Revolutionary Wealth Generating Platform with AI-Powered Trading Strategies for the Masses

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoshi, a leader in decentralized finance, today announced the launch of Glitch, a first-of-its-kind SaaS platform poised to revolutionize financial trading with advanced AI-based strategies that provide everyday individuals with automated wealth generation opportunities. Designed for ease of use, Glitch allows users to integrate trading strategies into their exchange and brokerage accounts with just a few clicks while maintaining full control over their funds in a secure, non-custodial environment.

"Glitch aims to disrupt traditional financial market trading by cultivating a more inclusive and innovative ecosystem," said Arrash Yasavolian, CEO and Founder of Taoshi. "Our goal is to create significant wealth opportunities for as many people as possible. We're dedicated to advancing this vision and making a positive impact on a broad scale."

Glitch Roadmap: From Alpha to Full Launch

Glitch's platform is currently in a closed alpha, providing a select group of users with initial access for testing. This phase focuses on gathering feedback on user experience, functionality, and performance. Following the alpha, a beta release is planned for early Q1 2025, expanding access to early adopters and partnered wealth managers. Improvements based on user feedback will ensure stability as more waitlisted users are onboarded, with a full launch anticipated by the end of Q1 2025.

What Sets Glitch Apart

Glitch distinguishes itself by offering sophisticated AI-based trading strategies that require no extensive user knowledge or experience in trading. As a non-custodial platform, it allows users to maintain full control over their funds while providing a user-friendly interface for seamless integration into existing brokerage and exchange accounts.

Glitch's mission is to democratize wealth generation by making institutional-grade trading strategies accessible to the masses. The platform addresses the lack of high-performing automated trading solutions for individual investors by offering advanced AI-based strategies that are even more sophisticated than those typically available to institutional investors. Its plug-and-play interface simplifies automation, enabling users to implement these strategies without prior trading knowledge.

Technological Innovations

Sophisticated AI-Based Trading Models: Deliver powerful trading strategies that optimize risk-adjusted returns.

Deliver powerful trading strategies that optimize risk-adjusted returns. Intelligent Automated Trading: Enable efficient order execution, even with large trade sizes.

Enable efficient order execution, even with large trade sizes. Enhanced Security Measures: Trade-only access to accounts and a non-custodial model ensuring users maintain control over their funds.

Trade-only access to accounts and a non-custodial model ensuring users maintain control over their funds. Compliance Initiatives: Pursuing ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance to ensure robust data protection and privacy standards.

Target Audience

Glitch caters to retail investors seeking advanced trading strategies, wealth managers looking to enhance their client offerings, institutional investors needing efficient automated trading systems, and brokerages and exchanges aiming to integrate cutting-edge solutions into their services. Glitch's long-term vision is to become the premier platform for automated trading, democratizing access to advanced AI-driven trading strategies for a global audience.

About Taoshi:

Founded in 2023, Taoshi, Inc. is a software company that creates blockchain subnetworks built on Bittensor to revolutionize financial market trading. Taoshi is a trusted leader in the crypto space, celebrated for its innovative solutions and commitment to community impact. Explore how Taoshi is shaping the future of technology at www.taoshi.io .

About Glitch:

Founded in 2024 as a subsidiary of Taoshi, Inc., Glitch is a first-of-its-kind SaaS platform that leverages advanced AI-based trading strategies to offer users automated wealth generation opportunities. Designed for ease of use, Glitch empowers everyday individuals and institutional investors alike to harness sophisticated trading models without the need for extensive trading experience. By democratizing access to these advanced trading strategies through innovative AI-driven technology, Glitch is redefining the trading landscape. Discover more at www.glitch.financial.

