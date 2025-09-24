Tapping LATAM's Untapped Patient Pool for Ophthalmology Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why Latin America (LATAM) is becoming a strategic hotspot for ophthalmology clinical trials amid global volatility. Attendees will gain insight into how patient access models and data lakes like IDOR's (a premier site network and data lake in Brazil) are reshaping recruitment and care pathways. The featured speakers will discuss what makes a site "trial-ready" in LATAM, with lessons from Argentina and Brazil. Attendees will also learn how CRO-site partnerships and emerging tech like AI are driving smarter, faster patient identification.

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global sponsors seek more diverse, efficient and scalable solutions for clinical research, Latin America (LATAM) is emerging as a powerful yet underutilized region — including in ophthalmology. Join Fortrea this World Sight Day for a dynamic webinar exploring how LATAM's unique healthcare landscape, patient population and site infrastructure can accelerate ophthalmology clinical trials and improve global trial equity.

Attendees will gain strategic insights from leading experts across the region. Tanya Richardson, Fortrea's Therapeutic Strategy Head for Ophthalmology and Neuroscience, will be joined by renowned LATAM Principal Investigator Dr. Patricio Schlottman, representatives from IDOR (a premier site network and data lake in Brazil) and Fortrea's Senior Clinical Research Associate Teresa Barros.

Together, the featured speakers will explore:

LATAM's strategic advantage in a volatile global research environment — highlighting regulatory stability, sponsor interest and the region's growing role in diverse and inclusive trials

The patient opportunity in LATAM, where public-private healthcare dynamics and IDOR's data-driven access model are transforming clinical trials into viable care pathways

What makes a site "trial-ready" in ophthalmology, with real-world lessons from Argentina and Brazil

and The power of partnership and how CRO-site collaboration is key to unlocking LATAM's full potential

Furthermore, attendees will get a glimpse into the future of patient identification with real-world applications of AI and electronic medical records technologies — already in use across IDOR's network.

Whether a sponsor, site or clinical operations leader, this session will equip attendees with actionable strategies to expand trial footprints and improve patient access in ophthalmology.

Register for this webinar to discover how LATAM can help you reach untapped patient populations, accelerate timelines and deliver more inclusive ophthalmology clinical trials.

Join Tanya Richardson, Therapeutic Strategy Head, Ophthalmology and Neuroscience, Fortrea; Teresa Barros, Senior Clinical Research Associate, Fortrea; Patricio Schlottmann, MD, Ophthalmologist and Retina Specialist, Charles Research Center; and Leandro Reis Tavares, Executive Vice President, Rede D'Or São Luiz & IDOR, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Tapping LATAM's Untapped Patient Pool for Ophthalmology Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar, visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks