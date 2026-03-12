Tara Becker Joins EisnerAmper as Leader of the Healthcare Industry Group and Healthcare Advisory Practice

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisor EisnerAmper announces that Tara Becker has joined the firm as a partner and the leader of the Healthcare Industry Group and Healthcare Advisory Practice.

Tara will be responsible for shaping EisnerAmper's healthcare strategy, driving go-to-market execution and growth initiatives, fostering service line collaboration, and leading innovation designed to deliver measurable client outcomes.

Tara Becker

With 25 years of healthcare experience, including 15 years in industry at Massachusetts General Hospital, Tara has advised large health systems, academic medical centers, payors, medical device companies, and physician organizations nationwide through her work in professional services. Tara has held a senior leadership role at a global digital consultancy where she led strategy and growth for a large healthcare and life sciences practice to drive enterprise-wide transformation. She has a BFA from Tufts University and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts.

Tara leads cross-disciplinary teams in deploying AI-enabled, data-driven strategies that streamline operations, strengthen performance, and enable health systems to deliver exceptional, innovative care at scale. She will drive initiatives to strengthen the firm's market position through disciplined organic growth and selective strategic expansion.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tara as a new partner and the leader of our Healthcare Industry Group and Healthcare Advisory Practice Group," said EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Growth, Jay Weinstein. Added Managing Partner of Advisory Services Mark Staley: "With the continuing growth of EisnerAmper's healthcare practice, Tara's leadership will be instrumental in driving the next phase of success in this important sector."

