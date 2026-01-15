Tarah Castleberry, DO, MPH, Joins the Exceptional Women Alliance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarah Castleberry, DO, MPH, an accomplished aerospace medicine physician, educator, and medical leader, has joined the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA), a global community of women executives and founders committed to leadership excellence, meaningful connection, and impact.

Tarah Castleberry

Dr. Castleberry is board certified in Aerospace Medicine, Family Medicine, and General Preventive Medicine and Public Health, with a career spanning operational aviation medicine, spaceflight medicine, academic leadership, and clinical practice. She currently serves as an Associate Professor of Aerospace Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) and as a NASA Flight Surgeon under the KBR/UTMB Human Health and Performance Contract.

Prior to her academic and NASA roles, Dr. Castleberry provided medical leadership in commercial suborbital spaceflight while serving as Flight Surgeon and later Chief Medical Officer at Virgin Galactic. In these roles, she supported pilot and astronaut medical care, operational medical standards, spacecraft design considerations, and emergency response planning. She began her career in the United States Navy, completing a residency in aerospace medicine and serving as a Flight Surgeon for the Marine Corps F/A-18 training squadron and the United States Naval Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels.

In addition to her operational experience, Dr. Castleberry completed Family Medicine training at Mayo Clinic Arizona and has maintained active clinical practice in rural family medicine and urgent care. She was Program Director of the aerospace and preventive medicine residency programs at UTMB, mentoring the next generation of physicians while managing NASA-related contracts and space medicine research initiatives.

Dr. Castleberry is recognized for her leadership within professional organizations, including her service as President of the Society of NASA Flight Surgeons and her six-year appointment to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education Preventive Medicine Residency Review Committee, which oversees the accreditation of all preventive, occupational, and aerospace medicine residencies nationwide. In this role, she participated in the review and evaluation of residency programs and their outcomes to determine accreditation status. She currently serves on the boards of The Josiah Project and Hand in Hand in Africa.

About Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their knowledge. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable success—one woman at a time. The life-long program enables each participant to be connected as alumnae in the ever-expanding EWA global community, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance.

