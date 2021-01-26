Target and Levi Strauss & Co. Expand Partnership, Announce Limited-Edition Collection

The new Levi's® for Target limited-edition collection launches Feb. 28, 2021. Available at Target.com and in most Target stores, the collection features thoughtfully-designed, durable pieces meant to inspire a more sustainable home and life.

"Strategic partnerships like our work with Levi's® have long been a key part of Target's success, allowing us to offer our guests the very best national brands alongside our incredible assortment of owned brands," says Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer, Target. "Through this partnership, we're able to offer a collection of items guests can't find anywhere else, with pieces that exemplify the values and design prowess of both the Target and Levi's® brands."

"We're thrilled to be introducing our one-of-a-kind home collection with Target," says Karyn Hillman, chief product officer, Levi's®. "We immediately connected on our mutual passion for purposeful and timeless design, with sustainability and quality at the core of everything we do. We dialed up the best elements of our two iconic brands and discovered fresh new ways to create truly unique products to be enjoyed for years to come."

Target and Levi's® worked hand-in-hand to create a collection of durably-made items for the entire family across home, pets, and apparel and accessories. As Levi's® first Home partnership, the assortment features items like tableware, quilts, pillows and more, allowing guests to feel cozy and comfortable during a time when they are spending more time at home than ever before. In addition to home, the collection includes the iconic Levi's® trucker jacket and sleepwear, along with pet apparel and accessories.

Given Target and Levi's® commitments to sustainability and timeless design, the individual materials that make up each item focus on durability and offer more sustainable certifications and claims than any past Target limited-time-only design collaboration. For example, items within the collection feature recycled glass, Fair Trade USA, GOODWEAVE and FSC Wood certifications.

Levi's® for Target includes more than 100 items and ranges in price from $3-$150, with most items under $25. Apparel in the collection ranges in size from XXS-3X for women, S-4X for men, XS-XL for kids, 0-3M-3T for babies and toddlers and XS-XL for pets. The collection will be available at most Target stores and Target.com beginning Sunday, Feb. 28, while supplies last. In addition, the collection will be available via Target's contactless same-day services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup.

More information about Levi's® for Target is available on A Bullseye View.

About Target Corporation

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become the most recognizable and imitated clothing in the world – capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading jeanswear and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products, and stores, please visit levi.com. Download the new Levi's App for Android & iOS.

