Target Lowers Prices on 3,000 Spring Products, Including Everyday Essentials and On-Trend Apparel and Home Items

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is lowering prices on more than 3,000 on-trend items across its apparel and home assortment, baby essentials and select food and beverages as guests get ready for spring.

The price reductions* – most of which are 5% to 20% lower than the original price – are the latest example of Target's strategy to deliver style and design at an incredible value to guests and drive long-term, sustainable growth for the company.

"Busy families are thinking about value as they begin to update their homes and wardrobes for spring," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "We're delivering by lowering prices on 3,000 spring favorites across apparel, essentials and home. We're committed to making it easier than ever for guests to have the fresh style and incredible value they love, with lower prices on the items we know they want."

Target's price reductions start in March and continue throughout spring on select items, including:

Apparel: Women's and kids' styles that reflect spring trends and everyday comfort

Women's and kids' styles that reflect spring trends and everyday comfort Home: Bedding sets, blankets and sheets that make seasonal updates simple and affordable

Bedding sets, blankets and sheets that make seasonal updates simple and affordable Shoes: On-trend footwear options including flats, sandals, sneakers and more

On-trend footwear options including flats, sandals, sneakers and more Everyday Essentials: Baby items, household essentials and pantry staples

By investing in lower prices on the trending products guests love and the essentials they need, Target is delivering even greater value as busy families welcome the new season.

These price reductions build on the thousands of items Target lowered in 2025 and deliver even more value on top of our already low everyday prices and weekly deals. Shoppers can save even more through Target Circle rewards and exclusive discounts. Target Circle is free to join on Target.com, via the Target app or in checkout lanes in stores.

*Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and at Target.com. This program excludes Alaska and Hawaii. Products mentioned may not be available at Target.com or in all stores.

