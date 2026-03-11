Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

MINNEAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per common share. The dividend is payable June 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 13, 2026. The second quarter dividend will be the company's 235th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

