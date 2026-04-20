Target to deliver 13 Bullseye Builds with Community Program in 2026, backed by a $1 million investment

2026 builds apply Target's design expertise to create spaces shaped by and for local communities; first builds will launch this May in Denver and Las Vegas

Bullseye Builds began in 2024 and is part of Target's longstanding commitment to volunteering 1 million hours annually across its communities

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced the timing and locations for its 2026 Bullseye Builds with Community Program — a signature community activation from the retailer that brings together Target's volunteerism and design expertise to meet local needs. Target will complete 13 Bullseye Builds in 2026 in neighborhoods where the company operates, supported by a $1 million investment, hands-on volunteer efforts of Target team members and the partnership of nonprofits and community members to vitalize shared spaces based on needs identified by the communities themselves.

Target Announces 2026 Bullseye Builds, Investing in Community Spaces with Volunteerism and Design

The program underscores Target's commitment to strengthening its communities through local partnerships and community-led solutions that reflect the connection between strong communities and a strong, growing business.

"At Target, we believe investing in the places we call home builds strong communities and strong partnerships. And our Bullseye Builds bring that belief to life," said Kiera Fernandez, executive vice president and chief community and stakeholder engagement officer. "What makes this work different is how it starts. We listen to learn about local needs, then pair those insights with the creativity of our team members and Target's signature style and design expertise."

Since launching in 2024, Bullseye Builds has contributed to 25 community spaces across the country with our most recent being in Detroit this past March. The 13 Bullseye Builds on the horizon this year will build on that impact with a focus on creating spaces that are both visually inspiring and thoughtfully built to meet community needs.

Upcoming Bullseye Builds

Target will bring Bullseye Builds to the following cities where it operates stores or supply chain facilities:

Denver, Colorado – May

Las Vegas, Nevada – May

Washington, D.C. – June

Logan Township, New Jersey – July

Seattle, Washington – July

Austin, Texas – September

Columbus, Ohio – September

Orlando, Florida – September

St. Louis, Missouri – September

Birmingham, Alabama – October

Jersey City, New Jersey – October

Phoenix, Arizona – November

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota – TBD

Denver and Las Vegas Bullseye Builds projects will take place on May 21. More than 100 Target team member volunteers will support each project.

In Denver, Target will partner with Trevista at Horace Mann, a local elementary school, to upgrade the student wellness room and enhance outdoor learning spaces. In Las Vegas, Target will partner with The Just One Project, an organization dedicated to fighting food insecurity, to improve its shopping areas and pantry spaces while enhancing the volunteer experience. Both projects will include style-forward updates — such as murals and new furniture.

Powered by Team Target

Bullseye Builds is fueled by Target's team members, whose volunteer efforts are at the heart of the program. In 2025, Target team members contributed 1 million volunteer hours nationwide, reflecting a long-standing commitment to invest in the communities we serve and strengthening where our teams and guests live and work. Team Target can be found volunteering in our communities all across the country nearly every day of the year.

Additional details and supporting visuals are available on the Target corporate website.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Target Corporation