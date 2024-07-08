Target Announces Back-to-School and College Savings, Including 20 Must-Have Supplies for Under $20 Total, and Exclusive Savings for Target Circle Members

Target makes back-to-school shopping more affordable with introduction of 20 must-have supplies that – in total – are under $20 , and its lowest−priced backpack in over 10 years, for just $5

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is delivering more value than ever for back-to-school and back-to-college shoppers. The retailer is kicking off the shopping season with more ways to save for teachers, parents and students preparing for the school year. From 20 must-have school supplies that add up to less than $20 and the lowest priced backpack in over 10 years, for just $5, to new ways for members of the retailer's free-to-join Target Circle program to save big, Target has consumers' backs when it comes to shopping for back-to-school.

Unbeatable value on must-have items

This season, Target is introducing new savings on top items for back-to-school and back-to-college, offering consumers both the style and value they're looking for. Consumers can shop Target-exclusive brands like Cat & Jack, Art Class, Mondo Llama, Room Essentials and Brightroom, alongside national brand favorites like Crayola, Jansport and more. New, must-have savings include:

20-for- $20 supplies list: For the first time, Target is introducing a list of 20 must-have school supplies that add up to less than $20 in total. The list offers 20 popular supplies - like Mondo Llama 12-pack colored pencils, up&up liquid glue, notebooks and more.

Summit Ridge Kids' $5 backpack: Target offers high-quality backpacks for just $5 , ensuring all students can express themselves with a bag they love. Available in a range of colors and patterns, from solid blues and blacks to multi-colored floral designs, these backpacks provide an affordable option for students to showcase their personal style.

Thousands of back-to-college essentials under $20 : From bedding and bath, to storage, kitchen and more, Target has everything college students need to prep their dorm or apartment for stylish, affordable living, like twin XL sheet sets and towel 4-packs for less than $10 .

As part of the retailer's previously announced price reductions, consumers also will experience lower prices on thousands of food and beverage items as they shop for school lunches, afterschool snacks and weeknight meals, including bread, peanut butter, produce, lunchbox snacks, crackers, fruit snacks, cookies, kids' beverages and more.

"Getting ready for a new school year is a busy time for teachers, students and parents, so Target's focused on making it affordable and easy for everyone," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "With our new monthly subscription options for Target Circle 360, unbeatable deals like 20 must-have school supplies for under $20 total, a $5 backpack, and an app feature that makes shopping for school supplies easier than ever, Target's taking the stress out of the season so families can focus on the excitement of a new school year."

Unlock more back-to-school savings than ever with Target Circle

Earlier this year, Target reintroduced its new Target Circle program, including the free-to-join Target Circle and the paid Target Circle 360 subscription. This back-to-school and back-to-college season, Target Circle is the key to unlocking even more savings, including:

Target Circle 360, a subscription offering unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $35 , access to Shipt's marketplace and more, starting at $4.99 per month for verified students and $10.99 per month for all consumers, beginning July 14 .

, access to Shipt's marketplace and more, starting at per month for verified students and per month for all consumers, beginning . A limited-time exclusive offer for teachers: sign up for the annual subscription of Target Circle 360 between July 14 and Aug. 24 and get same-day delivery for just $49 for the first year.

and get same-day delivery for just for the first year. Beginning July 14 , a one-time 20% teacher and college student appreciation discount for verified students and teachers who are Target Circle members. Teachers can enjoy the discount through Aug. 24 . For college students, this discount is extended through Sept. 28 , offering an extra month of savings compared to last year.

, a one-time 20% teacher and college student appreciation discount for verified students and teachers who are Target Circle members. Teachers can enjoy the discount through . For college students, this discount is extended through , offering an extra month of savings compared to last year. Target Circle Week deals, available now through July 13 — featuring top savings like 30% off select school supplies, 20% off nutrition bars and fruit snacks, buy one, get one free on chilled juices and coffee and more.

Shop with ease

At Target, shopping for back-to-school and back-to-college supplies has never been easier. For teachers, Target Circle 360 same-day delivery is an easy and convenient solution for last-minute items, including must-have classroom supplies. And for parents with kids heading off to college, Target Circle 360 unlocks the opportunity to have something delivered straight to the student's dorm room – whether it's a forgotten dorm room must-have or a care package of all their favorite snacks from home. New this year is the enhanced School List Assist feature, now available within the Target app. School List Assist is Target's popular guest-favorite tool that helps families find their child's class supply list, add to cart and choose their delivery method in three easy steps.

