Target Announces Black Friday Deals of Up to 50% Off on Thousands of Items Starting Today

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today revealed its lineup of Black Friday deals available now through Nov. 30 online and in its stores. With more than a week of deals planned across the entire assortment, Target will offer some of its lowest prices of the season on thousands of items, including up to 50% off tech, apparel, video games, board games, small appliances, luggage, holiday trees and other must-have items for gifting and gathering.

For those who love the tradition of Black Friday weekend deal hunting, Target will offer special three-day-only deals Thursday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 30, with twice as many deals as last year. Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday with more must-have offers, plus two highly anticipated Taylor Swift items: "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book," and "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" album on vinyl and CD, available exclusively at Target. Both Taylor Swift exclusives are available in-store only on Black Friday at a limit of four per item, per guest, before becoming available on Target.com and in the Target app on Nov. 30. Then, the savings continue Dec. 1-2 with a two-day Cyber Monday event featuring a new lineup of deals available exclusively on Target.com and the Target app.

"Black Friday is all about great deals, so Target is offering some of our best prices of the season to help everyone save money as they share the magic of the holidays with their loved ones," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "Amazing deals across our unrivaled assortment, an easy shopping experience and a whole lot of joy in our stores and online — this is what makes shopping at Target so special. We can't wait to share all of that and more with consumers as they renew old traditions and make new memories this year."

Target's biggest deals of the season start now

With deals up to 50% off available to shop now, holiday shoppers can make the most of their budgets on products across Target's assortment including home decor, kitchen products, tech, toys and more, available in Target's Weekly Ad.

Deals shoppable now include:

50% off select holiday trees

50% off Figmint 7-piece cookware set

50% off Target Circle 360 membership through Dec. 2 (originally $99 )

(originally ) Up to 50% off select headphones from brands like Beats, JBL and Bose

40% off select Threshold and Casaluna bath towels, rugs and more

Up to 30% off select LEGO sets

20% off select bikes and hoverboards from brands like Schwinn and Jetson

Preview more of Target's top Black Friday week deals

From Sunday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 30, shoppers will discover even more of Target's lowest prices of the season across the assortment. Top deals running throughout the week will include:

50% off select board games and puzzles, including Wicked the Game and classics like Monopoly

Up to 50% off select toys

Up to 50% off floorcare from brands like Dyson, Shark and iRobot

Up to 50% off small appliances from brands like Cuisinart, Nespresso and Ninja

Up to 50% off select luggage

40% off sweatshirts, sweatpants, fleece and denim for all

Up to 40% off laptops, tablets, printers and office accessories

Save up to $150 on select Apple devices

on select Apple devices 30% off select adult sleepwear

Up to 35% off select TVs, soundbars and streaming devices

Save $75 on PlayStation 5 Consoles

on PlayStation 5 Consoles Buy two get one free books, movies and music with Target Circle

Special three-day deals for Black Friday weekend

Shoppers will enjoy additional three-day-only deals debuting Thursday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 30, with twice as many deals as last year.

Top deals include:

50% off beauty gift sets

50% off boots for all

Up to 50% off Cat & Jack tees

40% off sweaters, outerwear and cold weather accessories

40% off matching sleepwear

40% off slippers for all

30% off select holiday decor including lighting and stockings

$5 matching pajama tees and pants (was $10 )

matching pajama tees and pants (was ) $5 Cat & Jack and Carter's toddler pajama sets (were $10 and $12 )

For a list of specific items on sale for Black Friday, visit Target's Weekly Ad.

Even more ways to save all season

Target makes it easier than ever for consumers to save as they shop for each important moment. As Thanksgiving approaches, Target is offering its popular Thanksgiving meal for four for just $20 — $5 less than last year — including turkey, stuffing and five additional side dishes. To help with everything needed for gifting and gathering, members of the retailer's free-to-join Target Circle program can score a hot new Deal of the Day through Dec. 24, along with a new lineup of weeklong deals dropping every Sunday. Target's industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee will be available Nov. 7 through Christmas Eve, offering the added confidence of knowing that if an item's price goes lower at Target later in the season, consumers can request a price adjustment. In addition, the retailer will match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase.

Target Circle also unlocks additional, personalized ways to save, from everyday essentials to deals on the newest trends for gifting and gathering in home decor, clothing, beauty and more. Plus, shoppers can also save an extra 5%1 if they pay with Target Circle Card, get Target Circle deals and more.

Making holiday shopping easier than ever

As previously announced, most Target stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 29, along with deals available online 24/7. Once the shopping is done, consumers can get their purchases the same day with free Drive Up and Order Pickup or have them delivered to their doorstep with Target Circle 360, the retailer's paid membership program that includes unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $35 and so much more. For extra ease, Target also offers free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase.

For more on all the ways Target is delivering savings, ease and holiday magic this season, visit Target's holiday press hub.

1. Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

