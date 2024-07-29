Target Announces First Official Denim Take Back Event, Offering 20% Off New Styles in Exchange for Previously-Worn Denim

Consumers can recycle their used denim to a Target store from August 4-10 to save on new denim just in time for back-to-school and college shopping

Consumers can drop up to five used denim items from any brand in any condition in marked boxes in Target stores to receive a 20% promo code via Target Circle, which can be redeemed for a one-time discount on their entire denim apparel purchase

This event is another way Target is making it easier for consumers to make more sustainable choices by keeping used or outgrown denim out of landfills while saving on products used in their daily lives

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is introducing its first chain-wide Denim Take Back Event. From August 4-10, consumers can recycle their used or outgrown denim of any brand in-store and receive 20% off a new denim apparel purchase with Target Circle.

"Our new Denim Take Back Event is an easy way for families to give their used denim a new life," says Gena Fox, Target's senior vice president of merchandising for apparel and accessories. "With back-to-school and college shopping top of mind for families, we're offering this 20% off Target Circle deal to make it even more affordable for our guests to refresh their denim wardrobes, while also doing our part to reduce waste and keep used denim out of landfills."

How the Denim Take Back Event works

Here are the steps consumers can take to participate:

Bring up to five denim items, in any condition, to a Target store and drop them in the marked in-store boxes. Receive a Target Circle promo code for 20% off all denim apparel, including Target-owned brands like Universal Thread , Wild Fable , Goodfellow & Co , Cat & Jack and national brands like Levi's. Redeem the Target Circle offer between August 4-10 .

This limited-time event happens just in time for back-to-school shopping, making it easier and more affordable for families to stock up on new denim outfits and essentials, including trendy options like baggy and cargo silhouettes, wide and flare leg shapes, and more – starting at just $10. This event is another way Target is providing options that allow families to make more sustainable choices and, at the same time, save on items, like denim, that they use or wear in their daily lives.

Easy, fast shopping options

Consumers can shop for new denim in Target's nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com or via the Target app. For added convenience, consumers can use the retailer's industry-leading fulfillment services including Drive Up and Order Pickup, have their denim delivered to their doorstep through Target's same-day delivery, or can take advantage of unlimited same day delivery, a benefit of Target Circle 360, Target's paid subscription.

Consumers who participate in the Denim Take Back Event and have the Target Circle Card can also save an extra 5%* off their denim purchase, in addition to their 20% off Target Circle offer.

Benefiting consumers and building on waste-reduction efforts

Target's Denim Take Back Event responds to growing consumer interest in products and programs that help reduce waste and furthers the retailer's commitment to creating and curating inclusive, sustainable brands and experiences. It allows consumers to give their old items a new life and keep used denim out of landfills, as materials from the denim will be recycled and repurposed by Target's partners. This event builds on the success of Target's Car Seat Trade-in Program, which has recycled 2.6 million car seats and 39.7 million pounds of materials since 2016.

