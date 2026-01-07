Target Launches a New Era in Wellness, Strengthening its Leadership as the Destination for Trend-Forward Products and Everyday Wellbeing

Assortment grows by 30% to bring more on-trend wellness brands and products to Target

Thousands of items are priced under $10 to help guests build routines for every budget

New digital and in-store experiences give guests more personalized ways to discover products for their wellness regimen

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced today its 2026 wellness assortment, introducing a 30% expansion with thousands of new items and more exclusives than ever before as the retailer strengthens its position as the destination for everyday wellbeing, and offers stylish and relevant products that support guests' goals.

"About 70% of guests are already shopping wellness at Target and right in time for the new year, we're bringing them even more newness and value by adding some of the most trusted, relevant and inspiring brands across our assortment," said Lisa Roath, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty, Target. "Our goal is to make wellness really accessible – fun, easy, affordable and personalized – so consumers can focus on building routines that help them look and feel their best."

In addition to new wellness items across its entire assortment, Target is further sharpening its focus on wellness with enhanced in-store and digital experiences.

New assortment inspired by what guests want most

Target's wellness expansion is rooted in guest insights and cultural trend signals across food & beverage, baby, beauty, health, apparel and more. The new assortment brings together the most relevant wellness trends, including:

More protein, more ways : With more consumers boosting protein across their day, Target is expanding with ButcherBox's exclusive retail debut of 100% grass-fed beef options, plus on-the-go protein snacks and powders from Misfits, David, Bloom, FlavCity and more.

: With more consumers boosting protein across their day, Target is expanding with exclusive retail debut of 100% grass-fed beef options, plus on-the-go protein snacks and powders from and more. Targeted supplement support : As more guests seek supplements aligned with personal wellness goals such as immunity and gut health, Target is deepening its assortment with brands like Cymbiotika, Arrae and The Coconut Cult , and new options from Lemme, Grüns and Seed .

: As more guests seek supplements aligned with personal wellness goals such as immunity and gut health, Target is deepening its assortment with brands like and , and new options from and . Functional and non-alcoholic beverages : As guests reach for drinks with benefits beyond hydration, the retailer is adding functional drinks from RYZE mushroom coffee and Protein Pop, plus new Naked Life non-alc cocktails.

: As guests reach for drinks with benefits beyond hydration, the retailer is adding functional drinks from mushroom coffee and plus new non-alc cocktails. Modern solutions for families: With parents seeking gentler, smarter wellness options, Target is expanding with Tubby Todd bodycare , Canopy Wellness home appliances, Nara Organics formula and First Day parent-founded vitamins.

With parents seeking gentler, smarter wellness options, Target is expanding with bodycare home appliances, formula and parent-founded vitamins. A go-to self-care destination: Shoppers are looking for high-quality, dermatologist- and clinician-backed skin care that doesn't break the bank, and Target's introducing new skincare innovations from Prequel and La Roche-Posay , brand launches with exclusive in-store access to GoPure and the Target debut of Remedy by Dr. Shah (@DermDoctor on TikTok). Plus, K- and J-Beauty from haruharu wonder and NatureLab Tokyo .

Shoppers are looking for high-quality, dermatologist- and clinician-backed skin care that doesn't break the bank, and Target's introducing new skincare innovations from and , brand launches with exclusive in-store access to and the Target debut of by Dr. Shah (@DermDoctor on TikTok). Plus, K- and J-Beauty from and . Performance-ready apparel: As guests integrate movement into their wellness plans, Target is bringing fresh style and function together with more than 1,000 new apparel and accessories arriving throughout the year including updated All in Motion pieces, a mood-boosting JoyLab Glow Studio collection, and a Blogilates Valentine's Day drop to add romance, color and confidence to however guests choose to move.

And, Target plans to introduce new products in 2026 across its owned brands and exclusive partnerships, plus in categories like sporting goods and wearable tech.

Accessible and affordable options

Target delivers unmatched value by offering high-quality, on-trend wellness products at great prices, with thousands of items under $10. Plus, Target Wellness Week (now through Jan. 10) brings even more savings on great brands across nutrition, fitness, self-care and more, along with personalized wellness deals and freebies for Target Circle 360 members.

A unique wellness experience

Target's elevated wellness experience offers new ways to discover wellness products in-store and online, including:

First-ever in-store wellness events with product sampling and giveaways on Saturday, Jan. 10 (featuring Good & Gather) and Saturday, Jan. 17 (featuring All in Motion and Embark) from 12–4 p.m. in all Target stores nationwide (while supplies last).

Exclusive JoyLab Glow Studio apparel and accessories at the front of the store and curated cross-category wellness displays throughout the aisles.

A refreshed Wellness Hub on Target.com and the Target app, offering personalized recommendations.

Revamped "Eat Well Your Way" experience on Target.com and the Target app makes it easier for guests to shop by dietary preferences such as protein, fiber, gluten-free and more.

Target's new marketing campaign, Wellness, Perfectly Picked for You, spotlights new brands and exclusive products that make it easier than ever for every guest to find the wellness solutions that fit their lifestyle.

Guests can shop the expanded wellness assortment in stores, on Target.com or in the Target app, with convenient fulfillment options including Same Day Delivery, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

