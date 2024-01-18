Target Announces Michael Fiddelke as Chief Operating Officer

Retailer also shares retirement plans for Don Liu and updates to merchandising leadership

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that Michael Fiddelke, who has served as the retailer's chief financial officer since Nov. 1, 2019, has been named chief operating officer, effective Feb. 4, 2024. Until his replacement is named, Fiddelke will continue to serve as chief financial officer for the company. As chief operating officer, Fiddelke will oversee the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores, its global supply chain network, fulfillment services including same-day delivery with Shipt, network capacity planning, enterprise operations, the teams responsible for building and remodeling Target stores and other facilities, and flight services.

"With his 20 years with the company, spanning roles across our business and most recently as our chief financial officer, Michael brings a diverse set of experiences and an end-to-end view of our business that will benefit Target and our continued growth well into the future. I look forward to working alongside him as our new chief operating officer and appreciate his ongoing commitment as chief financial officer until his successor is named," said Brian Cornell, chair and CEO.



"I started with Target as an intern 20 years ago, and right away I knew I was joining a special company. With each position I've held across the organization, my appreciation for Target and the role we play in guests' lives has only grown. Every time I walk into a store or collect my Target order from Drive Up or my doorstep, I know there's a team hard at work making the magic happen – for me and millions of others across the country. Operations are at the heart of how we serve our guests, and I'm looking forward to spending even more time with our team members in the field as we build for the future," said Fiddelke.



Fiddelke started his career as a consultant with Deloitte. He then attended Kellogg School of Management, where he earned his MBA and joined Target as an intern in 2003. Since that time, he has held a variety of leadership positions across the organization, including finance, merchandising, human resources and store operations. Prior to his appointment as chief financial officer, he served as senior vice president of operations, leading cross-functional enterprise initiatives across merchandising, supply chain, stores and guest experience.

Additionally, Target announced the upcoming retirement of chief legal and compliance officer Don Liu. The company has begun a search for Liu's backfill and expects to share an update on his successor later this year, at which time Liu will transition to a strategic advisor with the company until 2025. Liu joined Target in 2016, previously serving as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for Xerox Corp. Liu also held in-house legal leadership roles at Toll Brothers, IKON Office Solutions and Aetna.



"Don has played a critical role as a member of our leadership team and a trusted advisor to many across the organization. We appreciate his support as we identify his successor and look forward to celebrating him as he nears his official retirement," said Cornell.



"Over the past eight years, I've had the privilege of working with exceptional leaders and a talented legal affairs organization. My sincerest thanks to everyone at Target for the experiences and relationships that have shaped my time with the company, and I look forward to helping ensure a smooth transition upon my retirement," said Liu.



The retailer also announced updates to its leadership in merchandising. Recognizing the size, scale and complexity of its multi-category merchandise portfolio, Rick Gomez, currently Target's chief food & beverage officer, will oversee the retailer's frequency categories as chief food, essentials & beauty officer. Jill Sando, currently the retailer's chief merchandising officer, will oversee Target's discretionary categories as chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines. Gomez joined Target in 2013 and was named to the company's leadership team in 2017. Sando began her career with Target in 1997 and joined its leadership team in 2020. Both Gomez and Sando will continue to report to Christina Hennington, Target's chief growth officer.

About Target

