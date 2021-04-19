Target Announces New Installment of The Designer Dress Collection

"For more than 20 years, Target has partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry, and had the opportunity to introduce our guests to emerging designers who are shaping fashion and culture today," says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "With this collection, we're celebrating three incredibly talented and diverse designers, all while creating our most size-inclusive collection of original, quality dresses that we know our guests will love."

The Designer Dress Collection reflects Target's commitment to inclusivity and ranges in size from XXS-4X, and will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores beginning this spring. In addition, the collection will be available via Target's contactless same-day pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup.

The Designers:

ALEXIS was established in 2008 by mother-daughter team Alexis Barbara Isaias and Ana Barbara out of their home office. Together, the power duo designs for the woman that embraces all aspects of femininity, sophistication and elegant ease. Their advanced contemporary collections speak to the modern woman: a style icon that embodies effortlessly chic sensibilities in her everyday lifestyle. ALEXIS for Target echoes the personal style of Alexis – her worldly travels and passion for vintage.

"I have always wanted to create a line that resonated with a larger audience of women and doing it alongside Target is a dream come true. This dress collection is a true reflection of who I am and every dress was designed with an intention to bring to life my passion to make each and every woman feel beautiful," says Alexis Barbara Isaias.

Christopher John Rogers founded his eponymous label in 2016 and designs clothing with a focus on artful dressing. He was named the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)/Vogue Fashion Fund winner and the 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year, with numerous stars and notable figures having worn his designs. Christopher John Rogers for Target dresses feature statement-making styles and bold, bright patterns that celebrate self-expression.

"Growing up as an artistic kid in the Deep South, I've always aspired to create designs that help the wearer feel their most self-expressive. This partnership is a dream come true – I've always admired the Target designer collaborations in the past, and I'm excited to be a part of that legacy. I've had a blast working with the Target team and I hope this collection of quality, declarative dresses helps Target guests across the country feel their most authentic," says Christopher John Rogers.

RIXO was founded in 2015 by best friends Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix out of their living room in London, with a mission to evoke feelings of wanderlust and free spirit through their designs. Featuring vintage-inspired fabrics and easy-to-wear shapes, RIXO aims to create timeless silhouettes that flatter every woman. RIXO for Target dresses feature flattering silhouettes with eye-catching prints inspired by art, the designers' travels, and vintage styles.

"Designing this collection with Target has been so much fun. We feel lucky to be partnering with the retailer and for the opportunity to connect with their guests of all ages, shapes and sizes. At RIXO, we create clothes with the goal of making people feel like the best version of themselves, and the design process for this collection includes the same level of thought and inspiration that goes into our main brand. We can't wait to see the collection come to life – seeing our designs on others is always such a magical feeling," says Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix.

