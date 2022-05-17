Target Announces Ongoing Partnership with Actress, Author and Social Media Phenomenon Tabitha Brown

Tabitha Brown for Target is a progression of Target's existing relationship with Brown, who has been an influencer partner for two years, inspiring Target guests and team members alike with her joyful words of encouragement. In addition, this partnership is one of the many ways Target is continuing to support Black-owned businesses and partner with Black creators and designers, as part of the retailer's Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitment .

"At Target, bringing joy to our guests is at the heart of everything we do. Tabitha Brown is known for being a beacon of positivity, making her the perfect partner to help Target continue providing inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "We've had the pleasure of working with Tabitha for a number of years and are thrilled to take our relationship to the next level by partnering with her to introduce new limited-time collections that we know guests will love."

"As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality," said Tabitha Brown. "Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self. To me, joy comes from freedom, and I was free to be myself during this entire design process, which is reflected in the assortment. I hope my collections bring Target guests joy, love and optimism to their everyday lives."

Known as "America's Mom," Tabitha Brown is an actress, author, vegan chef and social media personality. She gained popularity with her viral video content that irresistibly spreads joy, earning the title of one of TikTok's top 10 creators in 2020 and amassing a loyal following of nearly 5 million. Today, Brown stars in a YouTube original kids show, has a reoccurring role on Showtime's "The Chi," co-owns a vegan restaurant and authored "Feeding the Soul" (2021).

The first Tabitha Brown for Target collection includes apparel, swim and accessories items, in bright hues and bold patterns that are easy to mix and match, in sizes XXS-4X. Ranging in price from $10-$44, the collection will be available on Target.com and in most Target stores starting June 11, as well as via Target's contactless same-day pickup options, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

More information about Tabitha Brown for Target and Target's REACH committee is available on ABullseyeView.com. Stay tuned for more updates over the next year and join the conversation on social media using #TargetTabCollab.

