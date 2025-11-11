Target Announces Price Reductions on Food and Essentials and Nationwide Food Donation to Support Families this Holiday Season

Target is lowering prices on thousands of food and beverage items and household goods

Its Thanksgiving meal returns, with a complete holiday dinner for less than $5 per person

Target donates to support Feeding America's network of food banks to help families find the joy of the season

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is increasing support for families to help them further stretch their household budgets this holiday season. Starting this month, Target is lowering prices on 3,000 food, beverage and essential items to help consumers save on the products they rely on most. From pantry staples and baby items to household essentials, these price reductions are designed to make everyday shopping more affordable through the holiday season.*

And as families come together for Thanksgiving celebrations, Target's Thanksgiving meal is back — now at its lowest price ever. Offering a complete holiday dinner for less than $5 per person, the meal features quality ingredients and trusted brands, helping consumers gather around the table without breaking the bank.

"I'm proud of the way our team moved quickly to lower prices on thousands of items our guests need most," said Lisa Roath, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty, Target. "It's important work that will make a difference for families managing tight household budgets during the holidays. And it's work that builds on Target's legacy of strengthening communities through the way we run our business."

In addition to delivering everyday value, Target continues to extend its support beyond its shopping experience. Today, the company announced a $500,000 donation to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. This donation comes as food banks nationwide brace for increased demand this holiday season. Target's support will help Feeding America's network of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner agencies provide five million meals to families in need and deliver emergency food boxes and expanded services to households facing hunger.

"Target is proud to build on our longstanding partnership with Feeding America to help provide families access to nutritious food and essential resources," said Kiera Fernandez, executive vice president and chief community and stakeholder engagement officer, Target. "This donation reflects our deep commitment to supporting the 2,000 communities we serve. In times of increased need, we remain focused on showing up with care and consistency for families across the country."

This latest donation puts Target on track for 2025 food security contributions of over $2.5 million in grants and 150 million pounds of food — part of the $400 million in products and cash Target is on pace to provide this year to nonprofits making a lasting impact on communities. It also builds on decades of support for hunger relief, including more than $16 million in grants to Feeding America over the past 20 years.

Together, these efforts reflect Target's ongoing commitment to consumers across the country — offering great products at lower prices while demonstrating generosity and care to the communities it serves.

*Pricing, promotions and availability may vary by location and at Target.com. This program excludes Alaska and Hawaii. Products mentioned may not be available at Target.com or in all stores.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

SOURCE Target Corporation