Target Announces Return of Target Circle Week July 7-13 with Savings Up to 50% Off Thousands of Items

Members of the free-to-join Target Circle program can save early on back-to-school essentials including 30% off select backpacks and kids' school uniforms throughout Target Circle Week, the retailer's biggest sale of the season

Target Circle members can access deep savings of up to 50% off select toys, up to 40% off kitchen items and 30% off family apparel, bedding and bath

Consumers can join the retailer's new paid subscription, Target Circle 360, for just $49 (reg. $99 ) if they sign up between July 7-13

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that its biggest sale of the season, Target Circle Week, is returning July 7-13, featuring savings on summer and back-to-school essentials. The retailer will deliver more deals for members of Target Circle, its free-to-join loyalty program, including deep discounts, personalized Target Circle bonuses to put toward top summer finds, hot prices on everyday items and early savings on back-to-school and college essentials.

"Target Circle is the best way for guests to save time and money every time they shop," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "And since Target Circle is free to join, Target Circle Week gives our guests more deals — at no cost — so you can stock up on everything from backyard cookout essentials to back-to-school supplies. We believe saving should be simple and shopping should be fun, and our new Target Circle delivers just that with flexible options and a range of benefits to meet every shopper's needs."

Here are just a few of the great deals that go live at 2 a.m. CT Sunday, July 7:

Up to 50% off select toys including LEGO, Monster Jam, and LOL Surprise!

Up to 40% off kitchen and floorcare, including Keurig, KitchenAid, Ninja, Dyson, Shark and Bissell

30% off tees, tanks and dresses for the family

30% off bedding and bath, including Casaluna and Threshold

30% off select backpacks, including Cat & Jack

30% off kids' school uniforms

20% off select skincare, suncare and fragrances, including CeraVe, La Roche Posay, Neutrogena, Olay, Sun Bum, Banana Boat, Fine'ry and many more

Buy one, get one 50% off food and beverage summer favorites, including ice cream, all chilled juices and chilled coffee beverages, all fresh berries and more

Spend $50 on home care products and receive a $15 Target GiftCard

on home care products and receive a Target GiftCard Spend $40 on select products at Ulta Beauty at Target and receive a $10 Target GiftCard

Special Target Circle 360 subscription pricing

Now Target Circle members also can get more time for fun in the sun with a paid Target Circle 360 subscription, which offers them unlimited access to Target's same-day delivery with Shipt, with no delivery fees on orders over $35.

During Target Circle Week, consumers can sign up for a Target Circle 360 subscription for just $49 for the first year (regularly $99).

Deal of the Day returns

Target's popular Deal of the Day will run July 7-13 with many one-day deals exclusively for Target Circle members, including a Starbucks Buy any Beverage, Get One 50% off deal, available in stores and via Drive Up, only on July 11. Guests can use the Target app to easily discover new daily deals during Target Circle Week featuring new and must-have items as well as everyday essentials.

Early savings on back-to-school shopping

Consumers can save on back-to-school and back-to-college shopping with special Target Circle Week deals, including 30% off kids' school uniforms, 30% off kids' backpacks, plus school supplies, dorm essentials and much more.

Target Circle benefits extend beyond Target Circle Week

Members can shop these deals and more in Target's nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com or via the Target app. For added convenience, consumers can use the retailer's industry-leading fulfillment services including Drive Up and Order Pickup or have their Target Circle Week deals delivered to their doorstep through Target's same-day delivery with Shipt.

All consumers are invited to sign up for the retailer's recently relaunched and free-to-join Target Circle through the Target app or Target.com to get all Target Circle Week deals and everyday savings. As members, they will get deals automatically applied at checkout — no more searching for and adding individual deals — and extra-special personal bonuses so they can feel confident they're getting the best value every time they shop at Target.

And if consumers have the Target Circle Card, they can also save an extra 5%* off every day, in addition to Target Circle savings. For more on the latest deals, visit Target.com or the Target app.

Save during Target Circle Week and every day

In addition to incredible deals during Target Circle Week, consumers can save every day at Target with quality products at low everyday prices. In May, Target announced it had lowered prices on about 1,500 frequently shopped items across food and beverage, household essentials, health and beauty products and more. The retailer will reduce prices on approximately 3,500 more items throughout the summer.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.

