Target Announces Updates to Executive Leadership Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced a number of changes across its executive leadership team, further positioning the company for growth.

"At the core of Target's success is the most talented team in retail," said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO, Target. "The depth of expertise across Target's leadership team in particular has been a critical driver in Target's winning strategy and the excellence of our operations. The changes we're announcing create new opportunities for key leaders to bring their knowledge and experiences to different areas of the business. I'm confident these moves will drive Target's position as a best-in-class retailer today and well into the future."

The following changes across Target's executive leadership team are effective immediately.

Christina Hennington has been named executive vice president and chief growth officer. Hennington joined Target in 2003. She was instrumental in the retailer's efforts to modernize its merchandising organization, leading the industry by blending its physical and digital buying functions. Additionally, she played a critical role in establishing Target as a reliable and trusted destination for essential needs during the pandemic. In her newly created role, Hennington will have oversight of merchandising, including Target's best-in-class product design and global sourcing organizations, as well as enterprise strategy, insights and innovation. As chief growth officer, she will work across Target's organization to identify and pursue revenue-generating strategies that deepen the company's relevancy with current and prospective guests, and reinforce its stronghold as a leading U.S. retailer. With Hennington stepping into this new role, Jill Sando will now lead buying for all of Target's hardlines and softlines product categories, as the company's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. Sando, who joined Target in 1997, has established herself as one of the industry's most skilled merchants, known for her eye for trend, curation and anticipating guests' needs across Target's multi-category assortment. Sando will report to Hennington and remain a member of Target's executive leadership team.

Rick Gomez has been named executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer. Gomez, who has been with Target since 2013, most recently served as the company's chief marketing, digital and strategy officer. During that time, he led the organization in deepening its relationship with its guests, launched one of the country's fastest-growing loyalty programs and helped Target achieve industry-leading digital growth. Gomez will leverage the deep expertise he has developed during his time at Target, combined with more than 20 years managing multi-billion-dollar consumer packaged goods brands with MillerCoors, PepsiCo and the Quaker Oats Company, to further accelerate Target's food and beverage business. After 15 years with the company, Stephanie Lundquist, Target's former president of food and beverage, announced her plans to depart the organization earlier this year. She will remain in an advisory role through spring 2021, and the company thanks her for her many contributions.

Cara Sylvester has been promoted to executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer. Sylvester joined Target in 2007. Since that time, she has served in a variety of leadership roles across strategy and merchandising, most recently as senior vice president of home, during which she increased the product category's digital penetration to a leading position within the company and consistently drove strong sales and market share gains. In her new position, Sylvester will be responsible for deepening affinity for the Target brand across all platforms, furthering the company's popular loyalty program and in-house media company, and fueling continued digital growth for the retailer.

Katie Boylan has been promoted to executive vice president and chief communications officer. Boylan, who joined Target in 2011, has played a critical role in advancing and protecting Target's reputation during her more than 10 years with the company. She has been leading the company's communications function since 2017. Her expanded responsibilities will now include Target's social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, as well as the company's philanthropic efforts, including the Target Foundation. Bringing Target's communications and corporate responsibility functions together will deepen the company's understanding of evolving stakeholder expectations, bring increased transparency to the work and help the organization drive even more meaningful environmental and social impact.

