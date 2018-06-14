Target Announces Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Elections, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting, held on June 13, 2018. The final tabulation indicates that approximately 481 million shares were voted, representing 89.8 percent of outstanding shares.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows:

1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term by a majority of the votes cast:

Nominee Percent For Percent Against Roxanne S. Austin 96.5 3.5 Douglas M. Baker, Jr. 98.3 1.7 Brian C. Cornell 96.3 3.7 Calvin Darden 97.6 2.4 Henrique De Castro 99.5 0.5 Robert L. Edwards 99.3 0.7 Melanie L. Healy 99.1 0.9 Donald R. Knauss 99.2 0.8 Monica C. Lozano 99.5 0.5 Mary E. Minnick 97.1 2.9 Kenneth L. Salazar 98.9 1.1 Dmitri L. Stockton 99.4 0.6

2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2017:



Percent For 96.1 Against 3.7 Abstain 0.3

3. Shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):



Percent For 94.9 Against 5.1

4. Shareholders did not approve a non-binding shareholder proposal to adopt a policy for an independent chairman:



Percent For 28.2 Against 71.0 Abstain 0.8

For purposes of determining the level of support needed for a shareholder to be eligible to resubmit a shareholder proposal in a following year the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uses a simple majority standard. Under that simple majority standard Item 4 received support of 28.4%.

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at 1,829 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

