Target Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced voting results from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 12, 2024 ("Annual Meeting"). Shareholders elected all 12 nominees for the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the advisory "Say on Pay" management proposal, and rejected five shareholder proposals.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Election, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting. The final tabulation indicates that 406,377,944 shares were voted, representing approximately 87.8 percent of Target's outstanding shares as of the record date.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows. Voting percentages may not foot due to rounding.

1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term:

Nominee Percent For

Percent Against David P. Abney 99.3

0.7 Douglas M. Baker, Jr. 95.4

4.6 George S. Barrett 96.2

3.8 Gail K. Boudreaux 99.2

0.8 Brian C. Cornell 94.9

5.1 Robert L. Edwards 99.2

0.8 Donald R. Knauss 98.4

1.6 Christine A. Leahy 97.8

2.2 Monica C. Lozano 96.4

3.6 Grace Puma 99.3

0.7 Derica W. Rice 97.3

2.7 Dmitri L. Stockton 96.7

3.3

2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2024:





Percent For

95.0 Against

4.8 Abstain

0.2

3. Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):





Percent For

93.2 Against

6.8

4. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal to adopt a policy for an independent board chair:





Percent For

29.0 Against

69.9 Abstain

1.1

5. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting animal pain management reporting:





Percent For

9.3 Against

88.2 Abstain

2.5

6. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal to establish wage policies:





Percent For

12.6 Against

84.9 Abstain

2.4

7. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a political contributions congruency analysis:





Percent For

14.4 Against

83.4 Abstain

2.2

8. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a report on Target's partnerships with, charitable contributions to, and other support for certain organizations:





Percent For

2.2 Against

95.6 Abstain

2.2

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

SOURCE Target Corporation