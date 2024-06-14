Target Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Target Corporation

Jun 14, 2024, 16:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced voting results from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 12, 2024 ("Annual Meeting"). Shareholders elected all 12 nominees for the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the advisory "Say on Pay" management proposal, and rejected five shareholder proposals.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Election, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting. The final tabulation indicates that 406,377,944 shares were voted, representing approximately 87.8 percent of Target's outstanding shares as of the record date.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows. Voting percentages may not foot due to rounding.

1.   Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term:

Nominee

Percent For

Percent Against

David P. Abney

99.3

0.7

Douglas M. Baker, Jr.

95.4

4.6

George S. Barrett

96.2

3.8

Gail K. Boudreaux

99.2

0.8

Brian C. Cornell

94.9

5.1

Robert L. Edwards

99.2

0.8

Donald R. Knauss

98.4

1.6

Christine A. Leahy

97.8

2.2

Monica C. Lozano

96.4

3.6

Grace Puma

99.3

0.7

Derica W. Rice

97.3

2.7

Dmitri L. Stockton

96.7

3.3

2.   Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2024:

Percent

For

95.0

Against

4.8

Abstain

0.2

3.   Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):

Percent

For

93.2

Against

6.8

4.   Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal to adopt a policy for an independent board chair:

Percent

For

29.0

Against

69.9

Abstain

1.1

5.   Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting animal pain management reporting:

Percent

For

9.3

Against

88.2

Abstain

2.5

6.   Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal to establish wage policies:

Percent

For

12.6

Against

84.9

Abstain

2.4

7.   Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a political contributions congruency analysis:

 Percent

For

14.4

Against

83.4

Abstain

2.2

8.   Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a report on Target's partnerships with, charitable contributions to, and other support for certain organizations:

Percent

For

2.2

Against

95.6

Abstain

2.2

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life.  Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

SOURCE Target Corporation

