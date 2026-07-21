Target Brings Rosie Assoulin's Bold, Joyful Designs to Guests at an Incredible Value

Known for her optimistic approach to dressing, Rosie Assoulin has become one of fashion's most distinctive design voices. Since launching her namesake label, the CFDA award-winning designer has built a devoted following by creating statement pieces that celebrate individuality while making high fashion feel welcoming and wearable.

"Our guests trust Target to bring them incredible style at an exceptional value, and partnerships like Rosie Assoulin x Target are a reflection of our merchandising authority of curating fresh, designer-inspired collections that guests can only find at Target," said Tara Russell, senior vice president of apparel and accessories, Target. "My favorite thing about this collection — and all of Rosie's work — is her ability to pair bold silhouettes, expressive color and an unmistakable point of view with pieces that feel effortless to wear. It captures the optimism and ease of late summer while giving guests fresh, designer-inspired style they can make their own long after the season ends."

"We're so excited to partner with Target on this special collection," said Rosie Assoulin, founder and creative director. "As a busy mom, I've been a Target customer for years, and it's been such a joy to work together to bring the spirit of summer to the shopper with approachable, effortless and convertible pieces that can be thrown on from the beach to a dinner with ease and accessibility."

Inspired by the last quiet golden moments of summer, the Rosie Assoulin x Target collection features dresses, matching sets, handbags, sandals and accessories designed to bring personality to everyday dressing. The collection also marks Assoulin's first multi-item launch in the home category with exclusive products including kitchen towels, beach towels designed to double as sarongs and a stylish tiffin box.

Guests can shop the Rosie Assoulin x Target collection beginning July 25 in select Target stores, on Target.com and in the Target app.

To celebrate the launch, Target's SoHo store in New York City will host an immersive shopping experience on July 25 where guests can experience the collection through a community art installation and complimentary giveaways while supplies last. Across the country, select Target stores will feature vibrant visual displays inspired by the collection, bringing its playful spirit to life and creating an elevated shopping experience that extends beyond the product itself.

Through exclusive partnerships with culturally relevant designers and brands, Target continues to strengthen its position as the destination for affordable style and design.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Target Corporation