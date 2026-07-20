Target Introduces Exclusive Baby Collection Picolette by Olivia Culpo, Offering Elevated Essentials and Gifts at Affordable Prices

Inspired by Culpo's first year of motherhood and named after her daughter Colette, Picolette brings together soft, nostalgic details and practical solutions to meet the needs of busy families. Developed with her licensing partner Bloomin' Baby, the children's division of G Mason Group, the collection brings Culpo's vision to life through beautifully designed products that feel both personal and practical, including:

Elevated apparel and accessories: The collection features timeless silhouettes; soft, comfortable fabrics; patterns including toile and gingham; and beautifully considered details for boys and girls. Highlights include a floral heirloom-quality bubble romper, a football print boys' overall set and sweater, plus coordinating, giftable loveys, plush animals, books and more.

The collection features timeless silhouettes; soft, comfortable fabrics; patterns including toile and gingham; and beautifully considered details for boys and girls. Highlights include a floral heirloom-quality bubble romper, a football print boys' overall set and sweater, plus coordinating, giftable loveys, plush animals, books and more. First birthday milestone collection: Celebrate baby's first birthday with a girls' tutu, bodysuit and "one" sweater; a boys' "one" overall set and sweater; a birthday crown with removable 1, 2 and 3 numerals to use through the first three birthdays; fabric highchair banners, birthday keepsake books and more.

Celebrate baby's first birthday with a girls' tutu, bodysuit and "one" sweater; a boys' "one" overall set and sweater; a birthday crown with removable 1, 2 and 3 numerals to use through the first three birthdays; fabric highchair banners, birthday keepsake books and more. Functional design at affordable prices: The collection is thoughtfully designed, inspired by Culpo's real-life parenting experiences, with features like: simplified fasteners for easy dressing and diaper changes silent closures that won't startle or wake baby feeding products including long-sleeve bibs and silicone sippy cups diaper bag complete with an attached fold-out changing pad and removable strap prices start at $4.99, with most of the collection $18 and under

The collection is thoughtfully designed, inspired by Culpo's real-life parenting experiences, with features like:

"We know that parents are looking for trusted solutions that combine style, quality, functionality and value. As we continue strengthening our position as a leading destination for Baby, we're focused on bringing families the products, brands and experiences they need most at every stage of their journey," said Amanda Nusz, senior vice president, merchandising, Target. "Picolette is a beautiful example of how we're combining elevated design, meaningful storytelling and real-life solutions in one affordable assortment to make it easy for families to celebrate some of life's early milestones."

"When designing Picolette, I knew I wanted to celebrate the little moments you'll never forget with your children," said Olivia Culpo, founder of Picolette. "My first year of motherhood completely changed the way I looked at baby products. Every little outfit becomes part of a memory: coming home from the hospital, first photos, birthdays, everyday moments you'll always remember. I wanted to create pieces that felt beautiful and timeless, but also practical enough to be lived in every day. My hope is that years from now, families will pull these tiny outfits back out of a keepsake box and instantly be transported back to that season of life. Partnering with Target allows us to bring that vision to more families in a way that feels incredibly meaningful."

More newness in Baby

Picolette is the latest example of Target's merchandising authority in Baby. In addition to the introduction of Picolette, Target is making significant investments to better serve new and expecting parents with nearly 2,000 new baby items, more premium brands and inspiring in-store experiences through Baby Boutiques and personalized Baby Concierge services. These investments are complemented by new gifting destinations, industry-leading registry benefits, sustainable programs like Car Seat Trade-In and added convenience through Target Circle 360, including same-day delivery and extended returns.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

About Picolette

Picolette by Olivia Culpo is a thoughtfully designed baby lifestyle brand inspired by the fleeting beauty of baby's earliest days. The collection features timeless apparel, accessories, keepsakes, and everyday essentials that blend beautiful design with practical functionality. Created to be worn, loved, and one day tucked away in a keepsake box, every piece is designed to become part of a family's story. The product line is being developed and manufactured in partnership with Bloomin' Baby, a leading children's apparel company with decades of industry experience and a diverse portfolio of licensed brands.

SOURCE Target Corporation