Target Celebrates 30 Years of Pokémon with Exclusive, Limited-Time Collection for Fans of Every Generation

Target is the only U.S.-based mass retailer with an exclusive collection co-created with Pokémon to celebrate three decades of the beloved brand

The collection features more than 100 items coming in two separate drops

Pokémon x Target launches in Target stores May 2 and online May 3

MINNEAPOLIS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced it is co-creating an exclusive, limited-time collection with Pokémon to celebrate 30 years of the iconic brand. Target is the only U.S.-based mass retailer to partner with Pokémon on a collection for this year's milestone celebration, bringing one of the world's most beloved franchises to life through style, design and fandom. The collection features more than 100 items across apparel, accessories, home goods, food and beverage and more — designed for Pokémon fans of every generation.

"We know our guests love Pokémon, and we worked with the brand to make this 30th celebration really fun and exciting — even tapping long-time fans within our own team to design it," said Gigi Guerra, vice president, creative curation, Target. "It's a clear expression of how Target leads with merchandising authority — bringing together our trend expertise and deep fan insights to create what guests are excited about right now, in a way that's unmistakably and exclusively Target."

Uniting longtime fans and new audiences

The collection will roll out in two phases, with about 65 items launching May 2 and about 40 additional items launching June 6, giving guests two opportunities to explore the newness within the collection. Pokémon x Target reimagines fan‑favorite Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff and Gengar through a modern lens while celebrating Pokémon as a cultural phenomenon that has resonated across generations. Explore the lookbook for the initial collection.

Highlights include:

Designed by fans, for fans : The Target team behind the collection includes many longtime Pokémon fans who drew on their own love of the franchise to create thoughtful "if you know you know" details, deeply original designs, and products that honor the art, creativity and lasting legacy of Pokémon.

: The Target team behind the collection includes many longtime Pokémon fans who drew on their own love of the franchise to create thoughtful "if you know you know" details, deeply original designs, and products that honor the art, creativity and lasting legacy of Pokémon. First-of-its-kind and fan-favorite pieces : Standout pieces include a first-of-its-kind Pokémon Starter jacket, binder-inspired Trapper Keepers, kickballs, Butterfree hair clips and life-size 151-piece puzzles inspired by the original Kanto region.

: Standout pieces include a first-of-its-kind Pokémon Starter jacket, binder-inspired Trapper Keepers, kickballs, Butterfree hair clips and life-size 151-piece puzzles inspired by the original Kanto region. Iconic brand collaborations: Partnerships with nostalgic brands like Mead (maker of Trapper Keeper) , Caboodles , Lip Smacker and Starter help bridge past and present.

Partnerships with nostalgic brands like (maker of , , and help bridge past and present. Accessible price points: With nearly half of the assortment priced under $20, and items starting at just $3.50, the collection has something for every fan and reflects Target's commitment to delivering quality, style and value.

"For 30 years, Pokémon has sparked joy, imagination, and connection for all types of fans. This collection is designed to bring that sense of fun and adventure into everyday life, with merchandise that appeals to both longtime Trainers as well as those who recently began their Pokémon journey," said Amy Sachtleben, senior director of licensing and promotions at The Pokémon Company International. "Target shares our commitment to thoughtful brand stewardship, ensuring the collection authentically captures the spirit of Pokémon while offering a wide range of products that reflects the diverse interests of the community. We can't wait for Trainers to make this collection their own."

A fan-fueled guest experience

Pokémon x Target delivers a joyful new guest experience, bringing the fandom into both the collection and the story behind it. For the first time, Target tapped real Pokémon fans and creators to share the news with their followers and appear as real-life Trainers across the campaign in a custom-built Pokémon-inspired world.

The social-first campaign will feature creators Sydeon, SuperDuperDani, PhillyBeatzU, Noah Dankocsik and Lori Haynes, and Stephosaurawr and Aspen, across digital, social, out-of-home and community-led platforms, alongside longtime Pokémon fan Joe Jonas, who stars in the campaign.

Beginning May 2 at store open, guests can shop the first drop of the collection in Target stores; the collection will be available May 3 on Target.com. Many locations will host immersive in-store experiences and giveaways, including Target SoHo in New York City, which will feature interactive elements like character meet-and-greets and photo opportunities inspired by the world of Pokémon.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

About The Pokémon Company International

The Pokémon Company International manages the Pokémon property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

SOURCE Target Corporation