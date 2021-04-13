Target Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 7th Annual Retail Roundup Conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) announced today that Brian Cornell, Chairman & CEO, John Mulligan, EVP & COO, and Michael Fiddelke, EVP & CFO, will be participating in the J.P. Morgan 7th Annual Retail Roundup Conference.



Thursday, April 15, 2021 - 11:20 a.m. eastern daylight time


Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at investors.target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")


Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

