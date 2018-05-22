Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Target Corporation

08:00 ET

WHAT:

Target Corporation's (NYSE: TGT) webcast of its 1st quarter earnings conference call.


WHEN:

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - 7:00 a.m. central time


HOW:

Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at investors.target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")


WHO:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at 1,829 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

 

