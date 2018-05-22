MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
Target Corporation's (NYSE: TGT) webcast of its 1st quarter earnings conference call.
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - 7:00 a.m. central time
|
HOW:
|
Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at investors.target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")
|
WHO:
|
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at 1,829 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5 percent of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-corporation-to-webcast-1st-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-wednesday-may-23-2018-300652045.html
SOURCE Target Corporation
Share this article