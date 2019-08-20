Target Corporation to Webcast 2nd Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Target Corporation

Aug 20, 2019, 08:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:    

Target Corporation's (NYSE:TGT) webcast of its 2nd quarter earnings conference call.


WHEN:      

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 7:00 a.m. central time


HOW:       

Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at investors.target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")


WHO:          

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

