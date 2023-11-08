Target, CVS, Rite Aid, and Other Manufactures Under Investigation by the FDA for Selling Potentially Unsafe Eye Care Products

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

08 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Purchasers of 28 Eye Care Products Under Investigation by the FDA Are Urged to Contact Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe to Discuss Their Legal Rights 

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP has launched an investigation into Target, CVS, Rite Aid, and other manufacturers after federal health officials advised consumers to stop using more than two dozen over-the-counter eye care products because of a potential risk of eye infection that may lead to partial vision loss or blindness.

On October 27, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration released a statement flagging 28 over-the-counter eye care products. These products include eyedrops and gels made by CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Target up&up and Velocity Pharma.

The alert was issued after investigators found unsanitary conditions in a manufacturing plant, according to the news release from the FDA. Bacterial tests came back positive from critical drug production areas in the plant, which the agency did not immediately identify. Unsanitary eye care products are a cause for significant concern because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body's natural defenses.

The 28 Eye Care Products Under Investigation by the FDA include:

Retailer/Label: CVS Health
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack)
Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml
Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml
Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack)
Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)
Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)

Retailer/Label: Leader (Cardinal Health)
Eye Irritation Relief 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml)
Dry Eye Relief 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml)
Lubricant Eye Drops 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml) (single)
Lubricant Eye Drops 0.5 FL OZ (15 ml) (twin pack)
Dry Eye Relief 0.33 FL OZ (10 ml)
Lubricant Eye Drops 0.33 FL OZ (10 ml)

Retailer/Label: Rugby (Harvard Drug Group)
Lubricating Eye Drops 0.5 oz (15 ml)
Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 0.5 oz (15 ml)

Retailer/Label: Rite Aid
Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)
Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml
Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml
Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml
Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml

Retailer/Label: Target
Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml
Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack)
Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack)

Retailer/Label: Velocity Pharma LLC
Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack)

Retailer/Label: Walmart
Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 mL

If you have purchased any of the above eye care products and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/eyecarerecall.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Amber L. Schubert
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: (415) 788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

