TARGET-DERM Real-World Study Success Leads To Global Site Expansion And New Dermatologic Conditions

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target RWE, an innovative health evidence solutions company that generates and analyzes real-world evidence (RWE), announced the expansion of its active longitudinal dermatology registry, TARGET-DERM (NCT03661866), into Canada and Europe. Launched in 2019, the study has enrolled more than 1,000 patients with Atopic Dermatitis (AD) across 42 academic and community sites throughout the United States.

Target RWE also announced that the TARGET-DERM study will expand data collection to capture real-world data on patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (painful boil-like lesions under the skin) and alopecia areata (autoimmune-related hair loss).

"It is exciting to see the expansion of TARGET-DERM beyond the U.S. into Canada and Europe. The uniqueness of the registry and the speed of its growth in the U.S. has been very impressive, and the extension internationally will add great value to the project," said TARGET-DERM Steering Committee Member, Robert Bissonnette, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director at Innovaderm Research, Inc. located in Montreal, QC, Canada.

"Building on the success of our AD enrollment and strong partner support, we are excited to expand TARGET-DERM globally to Canada and Europe by the end of 2020," said Neal Bibeau, CEO, Target RWE. "We are also pleased to begin including patients who live with alopecia areata and hidradenitis suppurativa, two dermatological conditions with major quality-of-life implications, in the hopes that our data analysis will uncover meaningful findings for these patients."

TARGET-DERM is an observational study following adult and pediatric patients with immune-mediated inflammatory skin conditions. Once enrolled, TARGET-DERM collects three years of retrospective data and ten years of prospective data on patients. The registry could eventually include up to 15,000 patients and may expand to include vitiligo (loss of skin pigment) in the future. The TARGET-DERM real-world data collection includes extensive patient-reported outcome measures and biospecimen samples (whole blood, saliva, serum, and tape strips) on consented patients.

About Target RWE

Target RWE is an innovative health evidence solutions company generating real-world evidence (RWE) and providing regulatory-grade data to partners to advance clinical, medical, and commercial outcomes in addition to improve patient health guidelines and quality of care.

Target RWE designs custom datasets, analyses, and evidence to address the complexities of healthcare evidence questions and quality initiatives. Visit www.targetrwe.com for more details.

CONTACT:

Kayla Slake

[email protected]

984.234.0268 ext. 205

SOURCE Target RWE

Related Links

https://www.targetrwe.com

