Target Expands Its Style Offerings with Exclusive Bedding Collection from Acclaimed Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent

The Jeremiah Brent Home collection features an 80+ piece exclusive bedding assortment, with most items under $100

The collection launches Jan. 18 in most Target stores and on Target.com

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced Jeremiah Brent Home, a new and exclusive bedding collection designed in collaboration with acclaimed Architectural Digest AD100 interior designer, author and Netflix's Queer Eye home expert Jeremiah Brent. This collection, which is available to shop Jan. 18, brings elevated design within reach for guests looking for beautiful options to fit any budget.

Jeremiah Brent Home, new and only at Target

"We're thrilled to work with Jeremiah Brent because he has an incredible ability to help people easily create spaces that are elevated, intentional and beautiful," said Mara Sirhal, senior vice president of Home Merchandising, Target. "This bedding collection brings together inspiring, high-quality design at an exceptional value — both of which are core to who we are. We can't wait for guests to experience the collection and make it their own."

"I've always believed that good design isn't meant to sit still — it's meant to be lived with," said Jeremiah Brent. "Target has a rare ability to meet people exactly where they are, in the midst of their daily routines, which made it a natural place to introduce the first glimpse into Jeremiah Brent Home. This bedding collection is rooted in understated elegance, with an assembled, collected feel. Each piece was designed around the rhythms of real life — busy mornings, slow evenings and everything in between."

The Jeremiah Brent Home collection debuts with more than 80 style-forward bedding items, featuring natural patterns and textures, clean lines and calming, neutral colorways for an elevated and timeless aesthetic. Spanning sheets, duvets, comforters and blankets, the assortment is available in sizes from twin to California king. Prices range from $30–$119, with most items under $100.

Available in approximately 1,800 stores and on Target.com beginning Sunday, Jan. 18, Jeremiah Brent Home invites guests to experience high design and accessible luxury through everyday pieces that balance modern form with thoughtful craftsmanship. Jeremiah's personal favorites from the Jeremiah Brent Home collection include:

'Walk in the Woods' Brown Comforter Set and Textured Stripe Beige Comforter Set

Contrast Border Cotton Duvet Set in Green

Scalloped Geo Sheet Set in Clay and Chalk Stripe Sheet Set

Pointelle Throw Blanket in Raisin

Guests can shop Jeremiah Brent Home in stores, at Target.com , or through Target's fast and free same-day services like Drive Up and Order Pickup, receiving their items in as soon as two hours with no membership fee required. Same Day Delivery is also available in as little as an hour.

