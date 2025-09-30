Target Heads to Hawkins: Retailer Reveals Plans to Be the Ultimate Fan Destination for Netflix's 'Stranger Things 5'

More than 150 new 'Stranger Things'-inspired items arrive at Target starting in October including apparel, accessories, food and beverages, home, collectibles and more

Target will debut a dedicated in-store and online shopping destination for fans, launching with 'Stranger Things', to explore must-haves in one easy-to-shop space

Target's national marketing campaign will feature 'Stranger Things' talent with a throwback to 1980's nostalgia including in-store activations

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Netflix are partnering to celebrate the highly anticipated fifth and final season of "Stranger Things." A new product collection featuring the most exclusive products at retail in the U.S. will arrive in Target stores and online starting Oct. 5, along with an immersive in-store experience to get fans ready for the show's final chapter. Target will be the go-to destination to relive the nostalgia, gear up for watch parties and discover one-of-a-kind gifts, accessories, and collectibles inspired by the show's setting of Hawkins, Indiana, and the infamous Upside Down.

'Stranger Things 5' in-store experience 'Stranger Things 5' at Target

"The fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' is more than an ending. It's a cultural moment, and Target is proud to be the place where fans can celebrate together," said Cassandra Jones, senior vice president of merchandising for Fun101, Target. "With our long history of trendy collaborations, this partnership with Netflix is a thrilling way to continue that legacy — offering exclusive watch party must-haves and holiday gifts and engaging experiences that bring Hawkins into everyday life. We're turning the finale into a fan experience as unforgettable as the show itself."

"Target shares in our creative spirit and promise to bring fans something fresh and engaging with this spectacular collection of 'Stranger Things 5' must-haves," said Tanya Isler, head of consumer products for the US and Canada, Netflix. "Together, we're bringing fans an unforgettable shopping experience filled with authentic products and surprises that transport them to Hawkins and the Upside Down -– everything they need to celebrate the epic series' finale."

Bringing the Upside Down to life through products and experiences

Starting Oct. 5, Target will unveil more than 150 new items inspired by the world of "Stranger Things" spanning apparel, collectibles, food and beverages, home products, toys and more. Over half of the assortment is only available at Target, curated for fans of all ages, from newcomers to longtime superfans of the franchise.

The collection features only-at-Target offerings from beloved brands like Funko, Mattel, Gatorade and Squishmallows — as well as showstoppers like a Demogorgon-shaped popcorn bucket that's both terrifying and functional, a Walkie Talkie phone case and new Funko POP! figures like Dustin in a WSQK sweatshirt and Steve in the WSQK van. It also features cozy apparel for the holidays, 1980s retro-inspired décor for themed game nights and limited-edition snacks perfect for binge-watching, with each product crafted to make the final season unforgettable.

To celebrate this iconic moment, Target is debuting a dedicated pop culture shopping destination in stores and online where fans can step into the world of "Stranger Things" within their local store. More than just a display, the space is designed to bring the series to life, offering fans a portal to Hawkins through themed displays, must-have product drops and digital moments that celebrate every chapter of the story. The "Stranger Things" in-store and online destinations will evolve throughout the season to keep fans engaged. "Stranger Things 5" will debut in three volumes on Netflix this fall, with four episodes on Nov. 26, three episodes on Christmas Day, and The Finale New Year's Eve. Each volume releases at 5 p.m. PST. Find out when "Stranger Things 5" premieres in your part of the world here.

A marketing campaign that takes fans back to the '80s

As anticipation builds for the grand finale, Target is taking fans on an unforgettable journey with a campaign co-created with Netflix – from bold TV spots to engaging in-store experiences. On Oct. 12, the collaboration reaches its peak as the campaign features a meticulously recreated 1987 Target set in Hawkins, Ind. that will blur the line between nostalgia and storytelling, turning Target into a fan destination for the fifth and final season's biggest moments.

Additional information about the partnership, along with multimedia downloads of the products and shopping experience, is available on Target's corporate website. Visit the retailer's holiday press hub for more on all the ways Target is delivering holiday magic this season.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

ABOUT STRANGER THINGS:

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix's most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7M views globally. Rooted in '80s nostalgia, it boosted Kate Bush's track "Running Up That Hill" into the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 38-year history. The series has also garnered over 70 awards worldwide including Emmys® and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and has been nominated for over 230 awards. The highly anticipated fifth and final season will release later this year in three volumes at 5PM PT: four episodes on November 26, three episodes on Christmas and the finale on New Year's Eve. The beloved franchise offers fans various ways to engage with the cultural phenomenon year-round, including: the Olivier and Tony-award winning stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow; a collection of books takes fans deeper into the story; the touring Stranger Things: The Experience which recently expanded to Brazil and Australia; Stranger Things: Escape the Dark; a brand new immersive experience set to open at Netflix House later this year; Stranger Things: Tales From '85, an animated series that will take fans back to Hawkins in 2026; fans celebrate November 6 — the day Will Byers went missing — as 'Stranger Things Day;' and they can follow @StrangerThings.Things for fun ways to bring the world into their everyday lives.

SOURCE Target Corporation