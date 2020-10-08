Target Introduces Exclusive FAO Schwarz Collection And Largest Top Toys List Ever
- Target and FAO Schwarz are partnering on an exclusive 70-piece toy collection
- Bullseye's Top Toys list features 50 of the most anticipated toys from the hottest brands
- Target continues Toys for Tots partnership, donating up to $1 million*
- Guests can count on Target for incredible value and a range of safe and easy fulfillment options
Oct 08, 2020, 07:00 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) today announces an exclusive collection with FAO Schwarz, alongside the largest Bullseye's Top Toys list ever. Whether shopping in store or on Target.com, guests can enjoy more than 600 exclusives and incredible value all season long. And in the season of giving, Target will donate up to $1 million as it continues its partnership with Toys for Tots.
"This year's exclusive FAO Schwarz collection and our largest Bullseye's Top Toys list ever provide something new and exciting for kids of all ages, all at an incredible value," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "We also recognize our guests have a lot to think about this holiday season, and we hope they find comfort in the safe, easy experiences we've created, whether shopping in our stores or using one of our convenient fulfillment options."
Target and FAO Schwarz
Later this month, Target and FAO Schwarz's exclusive 70-piece toy collection will be available at Target stores nationwide, on Target.com and at the FAO Schwarz store in New York City, with many items under $20. Known for over 150 years as the most famous toy store in the world, the famed FAO Schwarz store in New York City also will carry more than 300 Target items from the retailer's exclusive brands, including kid-favorites Cat & Jack and Pillowfort.
Bullseye's Top Toys and Toys for Tots
This year, Bullseye's Top Toys list features Target's largest list ever, with 50 of the most anticipated toys, including 19 exclusive toys from top brands like Disney, L.O.L. Surprise! and LEGO. With deals starting this month, guests will find incredible value, with prices starting at just $20. And to help spread joy to even more families this season, Target is donating $2 to Toys for Tots* for every Top Toy purchased, up to $1 million. Target Circle members can also vote to direct Target's community giving funds to support the organization.
For all their shopping needs, Target offers convenient same-day fulfillment options for guests seeking an easy, contactless experience, including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt. These services are available at over 1,500 Target locations nationwide in more than 5,000 cities.
Bullseye's Top Toys of 2020 include:
For All the Activity Seekers
- FAO Schwarz Giant Piano Dance Mat – Exclusive
- Our Generation Sweet Stop Ice Cream Truck
- Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Salon Mani-Pedi Set
- Rainbow Jellies Surprise Creation Kit
- NERF Fortnite GL
- Ninja Bots 2pk
- Jetson Sphere Hoverboard
- Segway E12 Electric Scooter
- Animal Planet Safari Playhouse Playset – Exclusive
- Barbie Dreamhouse
- PAW Patrol Dino Headquarters – Exclusive
- Ryan's World Ninja Warrior Shadow Box – Exclusive
- Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage
For All the Builders
- LEGO Harry Potter Attack on the Burrow – Exclusive
- LEGO Friends Alpaca Mountain Jungle Rescue – Exclusive
- LEGO Star Wars Resistance I-TS Transport – Exclusive
- Gravitrax Mega Construction Obstacle Set – Exclusive
- Mega Construx HALO Infinite Energy Sword Construction Set – Exclusive
For All the Learners
- Leapfrog Speak and Learn Puppy
- Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad
- Fisher Price Little People Launch & Loop Raceway
For All the Best Pals
- Our Generation Malia Doll
- Kindikids Doctor Dress-up Doll with Marshamellow – Exclusive
- Melissa & Doug Healthy Kid's Center – Exclusive
- Squeakee Dog – Red or Dalmatian – Exclusive
- Squeakee Dog
- Baby Alive Baby Grows Up Dreamy, Sweet, and Happy
- The Animal
For All the Gamers
- Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Extreme Challenger Battle Set – Exclusive
- Fortnite Battle Bus Deluxe Vehicle
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue, Neon Red Joy-Con and Gray Joy-Con
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- PS5
- Xbox Series X Console
For All the Players
- Price is Right PLINKO – Exclusive
- A Game of Cat and Mouth – Exclusive
- Grouch Couch
- Marvel Villainous
For All the Entertainment Thrillers
- Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition
- Frozen 2 Doll Ultimate Adventure Collection Pack – Exclusive
- Barbie Princess Adventure Prance & Shimmer Horse Doll & Horse Figure – Exclusive
- L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. 4 Pack – Exclusive
- L.O.L. Surprise! Super Surprise Remix
- Launch & Defend Batmobile RC
- B. Meowsic Piano – Exclusive
- Present Pets Glitter and Fancy
- Jurassic World Super Colossal Indominus Rex
- Rainbow High Fashion Doll
- Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise – Rainbow Kitty or Black Bunny
- Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers – Krystalina Rose or Violet Onyx
*Toys for Tots Promotion
For each Target Top Toy purchased at a U.S. Target store, on Target.com or through the Target app from 12:00 a.m. PT on Oct. 25, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 21, 2020, Target will donate $2.00 of the purchase price, excluding sales tax, to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation; maximum donation: $1,000,000.00. This purchase/donation is not tax deductible for Target guests. For more information, visit www.Target.com/ToysforTots.
