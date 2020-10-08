Target Introduces Exclusive FAO Schwarz Collection And Largest Top Toys List Ever

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) today announces an exclusive collection with FAO Schwarz, alongside the largest Bullseye's Top Toys list ever. Whether shopping in store or on Target.com, guests can enjoy more than 600 exclusives and incredible value all season long. And in the season of giving, Target will donate up to $1 million as it continues its partnership with Toys for Tots.

"This year's exclusive FAO Schwarz collection and our largest Bullseye's Top Toys list ever provide something new and exciting for kids of all ages, all at an incredible value," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "We also recognize our guests have a lot to think about this holiday season, and we hope they find comfort in the safe, easy experiences we've created, whether shopping in our stores or using one of our convenient fulfillment options."

Target and FAO Schwarz

Later this month, Target and FAO Schwarz's exclusive 70-piece toy collection will be available at Target stores nationwide, on Target.com and at the FAO Schwarz store in New York City, with many items under $20. Known for over 150 years as the most famous toy store in the world, the famed FAO Schwarz store in New York City also will carry more than 300 Target items from the retailer's exclusive brands, including kid-favorites Cat & Jack and Pillowfort.

Bullseye's Top Toys and Toys for Tots

This year, Bullseye's Top Toys list features Target's largest list ever, with 50 of the most anticipated toys, including 19 exclusive toys from top brands like Disney, L.O.L. Surprise! and LEGO. With deals starting this month, guests will find incredible value, with prices starting at just $20. And to help spread joy to even more families this season, Target is donating $2 to Toys for Tots* for every Top Toy purchased, up to $1 million. Target Circle members can also vote to direct Target's community giving funds to support the organization.

For all their shopping needs, Target offers convenient same-day fulfillment options for guests seeking an easy, contactless experience, including Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt. These services are available at over 1,500 Target locations nationwide in more than 5,000 cities.

Bullseye's Top Toys of 2020 include:

For All the Activity Seekers

FAO Schwarz Giant Piano Dance Mat – Exclusive

Our Generation Sweet Stop Ice Cream Truck

Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Salon Mani-Pedi Set

Rainbow Jellies Surprise Creation Kit

NERF Fortnite GL

Ninja Bots 2pk

Jetson Sphere Hoverboard

Segway E12 Electric Scooter

Animal Planet Safari Playhouse Playset – Exclusive

Barbie Dreamhouse

PAW Patrol Dino Headquarters – Exclusive

Ryan's World Ninja Warrior Shadow Box – Exclusive

Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage

For All the Builders

LEGO Harry Potter Attack on the Burrow – Exclusive

LEGO Friends Alpaca Mountain Jungle Rescue – Exclusive

LEGO Star Wars Resistance I-TS Transport – Exclusive

Gravitrax Mega Construction Obstacle Set – Exclusive

Mega Construx HALO Infinite Energy Sword Construction Set – Exclusive

For All the Learners

Leapfrog Speak and Learn Puppy

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad

Fisher Price Little People Launch & Loop Raceway

For All the Best Pals

Our Generation Malia Doll

Kindikids Doctor Dress-up Doll with Marshamellow – Exclusive

Melissa & Doug Healthy Kid's Center – Exclusive

Squeakee Dog – Red or Dalmatian – Exclusive

Squeakee Dog

Baby Alive Baby Grows Up Dreamy, Sweet, and Happy

The Animal

For All the Gamers

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Extreme Challenger Battle Set – Exclusive

Fortnite Battle Bus Deluxe Vehicle

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue, Neon Red Joy-Con and Gray Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch Lite

PS5

Xbox Series X Console

For All the Players

Price is Right PLINKO – Exclusive

A Game of Cat and Mouth – Exclusive

Grouch Couch

Marvel Villainous

For All the Entertainment Thrillers

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition

Frozen 2 Doll Ultimate Adventure Collection Pack – Exclusive

Barbie Princess Adventure Prance & Shimmer Horse Doll & Horse Figure – Exclusive

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. 4 Pack – Exclusive

L.O.L. Surprise! Super Surprise Remix

Launch & Defend Batmobile RC

B. Meowsic Piano – Exclusive

Present Pets Glitter and Fancy

Jurassic World Super Colossal Indominus Rex

Rainbow High Fashion Doll

Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise – Rainbow Kitty or Black Bunny

Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers – Krystalina Rose or Violet Onyx

About Target Corporation

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom . For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

*Toys for Tots Promotion

For each Target Top Toy purchased at a U.S. Target store, on Target.com or through the Target app from 12:00 a.m. PT on Oct. 25, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 21, 2020, Target will donate $2.00 of the purchase price, excluding sales tax, to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation; maximum donation: $1,000,000.00. This purchase/donation is not tax deductible for Target guests. For more information, visit www.Target.com/ToysforTots.

