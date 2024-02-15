Target Introduces New Brand, dealworthy, Featuring Low Prices on Everyday Basics

News provided by

Target Corporation

15 Feb, 2024, 06:01 ET

New owned brand dealworthy features nearly 400 everyday basics, starting at less than $1 and with most items under $10

dealworthy is backed by Target's owned brand one-year return policy  

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today introduced its new low-price owned brand, dealworthy, designed to give consumers incredible value on nearly 400 everyday basics. With dealworthy, Target is offering more options at lower prices, starting at less than $1, while strengthening its portfolio of owned brands. dealworthy also is backed by Target's owned brand promise: If a consumer is not satisfied with any Target owned brand item, they can return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund.

Continue Reading
New Target owned brand, dealworthy
New Target owned brand, dealworthy

"With the introduction of our newest owned brand, dealworthy, consumers can shop hundreds of everyday basics at incredibly low prices, without sacrificing quality for the price," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Target. "We know that value is top of mind for consumers, and dealworthy, backed by our owned brand promise, will not only appeal to our current guests but position us to attract even more new shoppers to Target."

Meet dealworthy
The dealworthy assortment spans apparel & accessories, essentials & beauty, electronics and home items. Starting at less than $1 and with most under $10, the prices on dealworthy items are among the lowest guests will find across Target's assortment. In electronics, some items, like phone cases, will be priced 50% lower than any other brands sold at Target. The first dealworthy products will arrive in February in stores and on Target.com, and new products will continue to be introduced throughout 2024 and early 2025, including power cords, undergarments, socks, laundry detergent, dish soap and more.

Target brands
Target's industry-leading portfolio of owned brands contributes to more than $30 billion in sales annually. These brands and products reflect what guests value most when shopping at Target, including quality, low prices and convenience. Target's owned brands span four categories, including apparel & accessories, home, food & beverage and beauty & essentials. The retailer is always looking for new ways to meet guests' needs and does that by investing in its brands, launching new ones and expanding others — including the recent expansion of up&up

Easy ways to shop
Consumers can shop dealworthy in stores and on Target.com, or with the retailer's fast and free services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase and no membership fee required, or delivered to their doorstep through Target's same-day delivery with Shipt in as soon as an hour.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

SOURCE Target Corporation

Also from this source

Target Introduces More than 1,000 New Products to Support Guests on Their Wellness Journey, Starting at Just $1.99

Target Introduces More than 1,000 New Products to Support Guests on Their Wellness Journey, Starting at Just $1.99

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that it is introducing more than 1,000 new wellness-related products starting at just $1.99 to support ...
Target Announces Michael Fiddelke as Chief Operating Officer

Target Announces Michael Fiddelke as Chief Operating Officer

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that Michael Fiddelke, who has served as the retailer's chief financial officer since Nov. 1, 2019,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.