Target Introduces New Brand, dealworthy, Featuring Low Prices on Everyday Basics

New owned brand dealworthy features nearly 400 everyday basics, starting at less than $1 and with most items under $10

dealworthy is backed by Target's owned brand one-year return policy

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today introduced its new low-price owned brand, dealworthy, designed to give consumers incredible value on nearly 400 everyday basics. With dealworthy, Target is offering more options at lower prices, starting at less than $1, while strengthening its portfolio of owned brands. dealworthy also is backed by Target's owned brand promise: If a consumer is not satisfied with any Target owned brand item, they can return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund.

New Target owned brand, dealworthy

"With the introduction of our newest owned brand, dealworthy, consumers can shop hundreds of everyday basics at incredibly low prices, without sacrificing quality for the price," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Target. "We know that value is top of mind for consumers, and dealworthy, backed by our owned brand promise, will not only appeal to our current guests but position us to attract even more new shoppers to Target."

Meet dealworthy

The dealworthy assortment spans apparel & accessories, essentials & beauty, electronics and home items. Starting at less than $1 and with most under $10, the prices on dealworthy items are among the lowest guests will find across Target's assortment. In electronics, some items, like phone cases, will be priced 50% lower than any other brands sold at Target. The first dealworthy products will arrive in February in stores and on Target.com, and new products will continue to be introduced throughout 2024 and early 2025, including power cords, undergarments, socks, laundry detergent, dish soap and more.

Target brands

Target's industry-leading portfolio of owned brands contributes to more than $30 billion in sales annually. These brands and products reflect what guests value most when shopping at Target, including quality, low prices and convenience. Target's owned brands span four categories, including apparel & accessories, home, food & beverage and beauty & essentials. The retailer is always looking for new ways to meet guests' needs and does that by investing in its brands, launching new ones and expanding others — including the recent expansion of up&up.

Easy ways to shop

Consumers can shop dealworthy in stores and on Target.com, or with the retailer's fast and free services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase and no membership fee required, or delivered to their doorstep through Target's same-day delivery with Shipt in as soon as an hour.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

SOURCE Target Corporation