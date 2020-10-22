Target Introduces New Safety Measures for the Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced new safety measures rolling out as the holiday season kicks off, aimed at making the retailer America's easiest and safest place to shop. Updates include new in-store safety measures – such as contactless self-checkout and technology that allows guests to avoid waiting in line – and enhancements to the retailer's contactless same-day services, like doubling the number of Drive Up spots and more. These are in addition to the dozens of safety measures Target has introduced since March to keep guests and team members safe.

"Year over year, the investments we've made in our business and team have made Target the easiest place to shop in America. As we've navigated the pandemic, that focus has evolved to ensure we're also creating the safest place for our guests to shop," said Target CEO Brian Cornell. "As we approach the holidays, guests can feel confident in choosing Target – a safe experience, incredible value, and a differentiated assortment that will help them celebrate the joy of the season."

New Safety Measures

In addition to the dozens of safety measures Target began rolling out in March, the retailer is introducing new measures to provide guests with the confidence they need to shop safely this holiday season, including:

Contactless In-Store Payment : Guests can now use Wallet, the mobile payment option in the Target app, for a contactless self-checkout experience, completely eliminating the need to pick up the scanning device. That means, regardless of where guests choose to checkout in stores – through self-checkout or with one of our team members – the payment experience is contactless. Wallet conveniently brings Redcard payment, Target Circle offers, weekly ad coupons and gift cards all in one place for a single scan at checkout.

: Guests can now use Wallet, the mobile payment option in the Target app, for a contactless self-checkout experience, completely eliminating the need to pick up the scanning device. That means, regardless of where guests choose to checkout in stores – through self-checkout or with one of our team members – the payment experience is contactless. Wallet conveniently brings Redcard payment, Target Circle offers, weekly ad coupons and gift cards all in one place for a single scan at checkout. Pre-Trip Shopping Reservations : To ensure guests have enough space to shop safely and comfortably, Target continues to monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside stores at one time. This holiday, guests can visit Target.com/line to see if there is a line outside their local store, and if so, can reserve a spot in line. Target will then text the guest to notify them that it is their turn to enter the store.

: To ensure guests have enough space to shop safely and comfortably, Target continues to monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside stores at one time. This holiday, guests can visit Target.com/line to see if there is a line outside their local store, and if so, can reserve a spot in line. Target will then text the guest to notify them that it is their turn to enter the store. MyCheckout: The retailer is rolling out 1,000 more MyCheckout devices at its stores across the country, allowing team members to help guests check out anywhere in the store and avoid waiting in line.

Enhanced Same-Day Services

In addition to these new measures, Target is making continued investments to ensure its same-day services are faster and safer than ever, allowing guests to receive their purchases in as soon as one hour. These include:

Double the Drive Up Spots: Drive Up, Target's highest-rated service, allows guests to shop for thousands of items via the Target app and have them brought directly to their cars within minutes of arriving at the store. New this holiday season, Target is doubling the total number of Drive Up spots by adding nearly 8,000 more, making it easier for guests to access this popular service.

Drive Up, Target's highest-rated service, allows guests to shop for thousands of items via the Target app and have them brought directly to their cars within minutes of arriving at the store. New this holiday season, Target is doubling the total number of Drive Up spots by adding nearly 8,000 more, making it easier for guests to access this popular service. Enhanced Drive Up Experience: Target has eliminated entirely the need for barcode scanning at Drive Up, making it even easier for guests and team members to socially distance. Now, guests simply show their app to team members through their car window, with a personal identification number visible to confirm the order.

Target has eliminated entirely the need for barcode scanning at Drive Up, making it even easier for guests and team members to socially distance. Now, guests simply show their app to team members through their car window, with a personal identification number visible to confirm the order. Updated App for More Flexibility: Guests can now adjust – in real time – if they want to pick up their items using Order Pickup or Drive Up, even after they have arrived at the store. The flexibility to switch between services at any time offers even greater convenience during the busy holiday months.

Guests can now adjust – in real time – if they want to pick up their items using Order Pickup or Drive Up, even after they have arrived at the store. The flexibility to switch between services at any time offers even greater convenience during the busy holiday months. Expanded Same-Day Assortment: For the first holiday ever, guests can use Target's same-day services to purchase all their holiday needs, including thousands of gifts and all of the ingredients for holiday meals thanks to the nationwide expansion of fresh and frozen grocery via Order Pickup and Drive Up. And with kids' and adult apparel now available via same-day delivery with Shipt, guests can get everything from cozy pajamas to festive looks for the family delivered straight to their door in as little as one hour.

For more information on Target's safety measures and how the retailer continues to support its team and guests, please visit A Bullseye View.

