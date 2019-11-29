Target Kicks off Cyber Week Early with Deep Digital Discounts on Top Items and Categories

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today unveiled plans to kick off its Cyber Week sale one day early this year, with digital doorbusters available on Target.com on Sunday, Dec. 1, and Monday Dec. 2. Throughout Cyber Week, Target will offer deep discounts on must-have products and guest-favorite brands, with new offers available every day through Green Monday on Dec. 9. Guests will have access to some of the retailer's lowest prices of the season on top items and key categories, ranging from electronics and toys to apparel, home goods, beauty and more.

"On the heels of Black Friday weekend, we're kicking off Cyber Week a day early to give guests an opportunity to continue shopping and saving on doorbusters from the comfort of their own homes," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer, Target. "Throughout our extended Cyber Week sale, we're offering great deals on top items to help guests prepare their home for holiday visitors, shop for everyone on their list and even pick up a little something for themselves. With easy ways to save using our Target Circle loyalty program and retail's most comprehensive suite of same-day fulfillment services, we're giving guests more reasons than ever to shop with Target throughout the holiday season."

Doorbusters: Sunday, Dec. 1 – Monday, Dec. 2

Target's Cyber Week sale kicks off one day early this year, with online doorbusters starting Sunday, Dec. 1, and additional offers on Monday, Dec. 2. Guests can visit Target.com on Sunday, Dec. 1, to see a complete selection of can't-miss deals, such as:

$80 off iPad 7 th generation and save on Apple AirPods

off iPad 7 generation and save on Apple AirPods 30% off apparel, outerwear and shoes for the family

Save on top electronics brands like Samsung, TCL and Google, including a TCL 43-inch TV for $219.99 plus a $20 Target GiftCard

plus a Target GiftCard 40% off bed and bath (Deal available through Tuesday, Dec. 3 )

Save on hundreds of toys, including top brands like Disney, Lego, Barbie and Hot Wheels (Deal available through Saturday, Dec. 7 )

Cyber Week Daily Deals: Tuesday, Dec. 3 – Monday, Dec. 9

Target's deep discounts continue throughout its extended Cyber Week sale, with deals available on new items every day across the season's most in-demand categories. The weeklong event will culminate with Green Monday discounts on Dec. 9. Deals include:

Tuesday, Dec. 3 : 30% off kids' bedding, décor and more

: 30% off kids' bedding, décor and more Wednesday, Dec. 4 : Up to 50% off power shave, power dental and hair appliances

: Up to 50% off power shave, power dental and hair appliances Thursday, Dec. 5 : Save on apparel and accessories doorbusters

: Save on apparel and accessories doorbusters Friday, Dec. 6 : 30% off men's and women's C9 performance wear

: 30% off men's and women's C9 performance wear Saturday, Dec. 7 : Buy two, get one free video games, board games and toy activity kits (select Switch games excluded)

: Buy two, get one free video games, board games and toy activity kits Sunday, Dec. 8 : Extra 15% off coffee and espresso makers

: Extra 15% off coffee and espresso makers Monday, Dec. 9 : Up to 50% off top gifts

Same-Day Fulfillment Options and Free Delivery

Target's wide range of fulfillment services will be available throughout Cyber Week, making it easy for guests to get their online purchases whenever and however it's most convenient for them. Target has doubled the number of team members dedicated to fulfillment this holiday season, and with same-day services like Order Pickup and Drive Up, guests can get eligible items in as soon as one hour. Target guests also can enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery with Shipt – with no membership required – when shopping on Target.com or the Target app. Additionally, free shipping is available on hundreds of thousands of items through Dec. 21.

More Ways to Save

Members of Target's free new Target Circle loyalty program earn 1% on every purchase to redeem later, among other benefits. And as always, RedCard holders can save 5% on every purchase.

About Target Corporation

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom . For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

SOURCE Target Corporation

Related Links

www.target.com

