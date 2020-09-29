Target Kicks Off Holiday Savings Early with Largest-Ever Deal Days, Black Friday Pricing All November Long and Extended Price Match Guarantee

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced the return of Target Deal Days on Oct. 13 and 14, kicking off a holiday season that will feature nearly 1 million more deals than last year, Black Friday pricing all November long and an extended Price Match Guarantee.

"This year, in a holiday season unlike any other, we know it's more important than ever for our guests to get great deals in a convenient and safe shopping environment," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "By kicking off our holiday deals earlier than ever, offering Black Friday pricing throughout the full month of November and extending our Price Match Guarantee, we're letting guests know they don't need to wait or face the crowds to get the best deals, all with no membership fees required."

Target Deal Days

On Oct. 13 and 14, Target Deal Days will feature digital deals on hundreds of thousands of items, more than double last year. Guests can sign up for the free, easy-to-use Target Circle loyalty program to access all the best deals, and for the first time, all deals will span the entire two-day event, giving guests more time to shop deep discounts across Electronics, Home, Essentials, Toys, Beauty and more.

Nearly all deals are available via Target's contactless Drive Up and Order Pickup, and more deals than ever can be received via same-day delivery with Shipt. This means guests can get their orders in as soon as one hour, with no membership fee required. Additionally, select deals will be made available early on Target.com starting Oct. 5.

Holiday Deals All Season Long

In addition to kicking off holiday deals earlier than ever, Target is adding nearly 1 million more deals than last year, spanning October through December. For the first time, Target will offer Black Friday deals throughout the entire month of November, with discounts in Home, Apparel & Accessories, Electronics and more. Black Friday deals will be advertised in stores and found on Target.com, making it easy for guests to know they are getting a great deal. The retailer also will offer weeklong discounts and digital deals every day, beginning Nov. 1. These deals are on top of Target's already low everyday prices, and as always, guests can take advantage of 5% off using Target RedCard.

Extended Price Match Guarantee

For the first time, Target is extending its Price Match Guarantee beyond 14 days. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, guests can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a "Black Friday deal" if it is offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com. This offers even more assurance that guests can count on Target's greatest deal, regardless of when they shop. As always, Target will match select competitors' prices within 14 days of a purchase throughout the majority of the season. More details here.

