Target Kicks Off Holiday Savings with Early Black Friday Sale Plus Daily and Weekly Deals

Consumers will discover deep deals across Target's full assortment of must-have items for gifting, gathering and everyday essentials, including Target-exclusive brands like Wondershop, Good & Gather, Threshold and Cat & Jack and top national brands like LEGO, Barbie, Dyson and Shark. Deals will be available at Target.com, with the Target app and in the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores.

"We know consumers have a lot of choices when it comes to holiday shopping, so we're leaning into what Target does better than anyone — great products, great prices and a shopping experience that's easy and fun," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "With amazing deals all season, early Black Friday offers, exclusive deals for Target Circle members, an assortment full of exclusive-to-Target gift options for everyone on your list and our industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee, our team is kicking off the holidays in a way only Target can."

Daily deals: New Target Circle deals dropping every day, Nov. 1 through Dec. 24

Target's popular Deal of the Day returns Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 with new one-day-only deals every day for members of the retailer's free-to-join, Target Circle, including deals on gifts, home decor, tech and more.

Weeklong deals starting Nov. 3

Along with daily deals, holiday shoppers will discover a new lineup of weeklong deals launching each Sunday starting Nov. 3. On Fridays, they can visit Target's Weekly Ad to preview the deals for the week ahead.

The first week of deals begins Sunday, Nov. 3, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 9. Top offers include:

Up to 50% off floorcare

Buy one get one 50% off select toy brands including Our Generation, Vtech, Play-Doh, Mega, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more

Up to 30% off select home decor

Up to 30% off baby gear

Up to 50% off headphones

Up to 25% off TVs and Soundbars

A new Early Black Friday Sale Nov. 7-9

Consumers who love the excitement of holiday shopping events can mark their calendars for the Early Black Friday Sale, Target's new three-day holiday deals event running Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 7-9, with thousands of hot new deals, many up to 50% off. These deals will include new and trending items for gifting and gathering, apparel, accessories, toys, kitchen products, floorcare, holiday decor and bedding, lighting and more.

Top offers include:

Up to 50% off small appliances

50% off Threshold holiday sheets

Up to 40% off tech

30% off select toys

30% off clothing and shoes

30% off Holiday Trees and Lights

Target's very best prices, guaranteed Nov. 7 through Dec. 24

Target's industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee will be available Nov. 7 through Christmas Eve, offering consumers the confidence of knowing that if an item's price goes lower at Target later in the season, the retailer will price-match it. In addition, Target will match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase, taking the guesswork out of deal hunting.

More easy ways to shop and save all season

Target makes it easier than ever for consumers to save all season and get their purchases whenever and however they want. The retailer's free-to-join Target Circle program unlocks personalized ways to save on every holiday shopping mission, from everyday essentials to deals on the newest trends for gifting and gathering in home decor, clothing, beauty and more. Plus, shoppers can also save an extra 5%1 if they pay with Target Circle Card, get Target Circle deals and more.

To help consumers save during the holidays and every day, Target recently reduced prices on more than 2,000 everyday items needed to ready their households for the season and beyond. These new lower prices will help them make the most of their budgets as they shop for each important moment, like preparing their homes for guests, purchasing gifts and cooking delicious holiday meals.

Holiday shoppers can get their purchases the same day with free Drive Up and Order Pickup or have them delivered to their doorstep with unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $35, a benefit of Target Circle 360, Target's paid membership. To make sure they get everything on their wish lists, Target also offers free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase.

For more on all the ways Target is delivering savings, ease and holiday magic this season, visit Target's holiday press hub.

1. Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.

