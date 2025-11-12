Target Launches New AI-Powered Features to Make Holiday Shopping Easier, Smarter and More Fun

AI-powered gift recommendations, store navigation assistance and shopping list scanning simplify planning, finding and buying everything on guests' wish lists

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)is making shopping easier, smarter and more fun this season with new tech features to help guests discover and purchase with ease, and a digital experience that delivers big on holiday inspiration and cheer for the whole family.

"We know so many of our guests love shopping our stores with their phones in hand, and when they use the Target app in-store, their basket sizes are nearly 50% higher as they discover more of what they love," said Cara Sylvester, chief guest experience officer, Target. "We're committed to making the shopping experience this year even more connected, personal and intuitive, with innovations that help guests discover the hottest items and Target products they love at a great deal. It's all about meeting them where they are, simplifying gift-giving and helping families focus more on the joy of the season."

Inside Target's AI-powered holiday experience

Guests will discover more effortless, personalized shopping at Target this season thanks to AI-powered technology that makes it easy to find and purchase everything on their wish lists — and uncover fresh inspiration and surprises, too.

Smarter gifting. With the new, conversational AI-powered Target Gift Finder, guests can find the perfect gift for anyone on their shopping list. It's as easy as typing in details about the gift recipient or occasion into the Gift Finder to get tailored suggestions that are sure to delight and simplify decision-making. Check out a demo at Target's corporate website.

Tech-enhanced — and fun — personal shopping assistant

Target is also enhancing the in-store shopping experience with smart navigation. Guests shopping in person will have extra help finding everything that sparks joy with the newly enhanced Store Mode in the Target app. As soon as guests enter a Target store, the Store Mode feature automatically activates, guiding guests through the aisles to find must-have gifts and discover new favorites. If an item isn't available, Store Mode connects guests to alternate fulfillment methods (including same-day or next-day delivery in eligible markets), ensuring they get everything they need on every Target run.

Adding some shopping fun: While exploring the aisles, guests can also "Find Bullseye" — an in-store hunt for Target's beloved mascot available through Store Mode in the Target app — and collect a holiday sticker at checkout (while supplies last). And while using the app in-store, virtual animated helpers will guide guests through their app experience, telling jokes and making the shopping trip merrier.

For more ways Target is making the shopping experience this season easier, smarter and more fun than ever, visit the retailer's holiday resource hub.

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

