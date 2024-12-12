Guests can have gifts delivered on Christmas Eve with same-day delivery for orders placed by 3 p.m. Drive Up and Order Pickup orders placed by 6 p.m. will also be available the same day

Most Target stores are open until midnight through Dec. 23 and until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day

Shoppers can save with Target's Holiday Countdown Sale Dec. 12-14 , and exclusive deals of up to 40% off through Dec. 24 with the retailer's free-to-join Target Circle program

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is offering last-minute holiday shoppers incredible value, joy and ease with same-day fulfillment options on Christmas Eve — including straight to guests' home or to friends and family with same-day delivery — extended shopping hours and just-announced deals up to 40% off on top gifts of the season.

Target Makes Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Easy and Affordable with Christmas Eve Delivery, Extended Hours and More Deals

"At Target, we understand that life can get busy, which is why we're committed to making last-minute holiday shopping easy and affordable with delivery options and deals that fit every schedule and budget," said Michael Fiddelke, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target. "Whether you're picking up one final gift or making a quick grocery run, our team is ready to help you wrap up your to-do list and save money in multiple ways so you can enjoy the magic of the season."

Wish lists fulfilled, even when it's too late to ship

However — and whenever — consumers finish their holiday shopping, they'll enjoy a Target experience that is fast and easy.

Extended holiday store hours

Most of the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores are open for extended hours of 7 a.m. to midnight (check local store hours), through Dec. 23, for guests to shop the season's must-have finds and thousands of low-priced options. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. All Target stores are closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Same-day delivery on Christmas Eve

Same-day delivery orders placed by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve can be delivered to guests' doorsteps — or sent to anyone on their shopping list. Members of Target Circle 360, the retailer's paid membership program, enjoy unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $35. For nonmembers, same-day delivery is available for $9.99 per order.

Fast and free Drive Up and Order Pickup

Guests on the go can also get orders delivered to their car via Drive Up, with orders placed by 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve available for pickup the same day. They can also make a return and get Starbucks without leaving their car. Navigating to a Target store to pick up a Drive Up or Order Pickup purchase is now easier than ever with the Target app on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

More ways to save in-store and online

Target's also offering more ways to save on last-minute purchases during its three-day Holiday Countdown Sale, Dec. 12-14, including thousands of toys like the LEGO Technic Surface Space Loader and FAO Schwarz's Fifth Ave. Handbag, with more than half under $20, as well as $5 and $10 must-have gifts.

Other top deals for the week include:

Spend $50 on toys, save $10 with Target Circle; spend $100 on toys, save $25

on toys, save with Target Circle; spend on toys, save 30% off adult dressy clothing

30% off beauty and personal care gift sets from Papatui , e.l.f. and more

, and more 30% off Cat & Jack kids' clothing

As we approach one of the biggest holidays of the year, consumers can also take advantage of weeklong deals launching each Sunday, with exclusive deals and the Deal of the Day for Target Circle members. Top deals available Dec. 15-24 include:

Up to 50% off select toys, including Squishmallows , 5 Surprise and Play-Doh

, and Spend $40 on beauty and health, get $10 gift card with Target Circle

on beauty and health, get gift card with Target Circle Up to 40% off small appliances like Cuisinart and Ninja

and Up to 40% off floorcare, including Dyson and Shark

Target will also offer last-minute deals like 30% off select women's clothing from Wild Fable, Universal Thread and A New Day, as well as savings on tech, books and video games. Visit Target's Weekly Ad on Friday to get a sneak peek at all the savings for the week ahead. Guests can also save an extra 5%1 if they pay with their Target Circle Card.

Affordable, must-have gifts

Great prices extend to a wide assortment of inspiring, on-trend options for everyone on consumers' holiday shopping lists.

In store, shoppers can find stocking stuffers under $10 and top toys all in one place to help create Christmas morning magic, including the Barbie Dreamhouse, Target toy shopping cart and more.

Guests will find more inspiration on Target.com, including gift ideas for everyone on their shopping list, as well as the Bullseye Gift Finder, powered by artificial intelligence.

Discover more ways Target is delivering shopping joy, ease and savings this season at the holiday press hub.

1. Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.

* Market Pantry ham at $0.99/lb is not valid in Hawaii.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

SOURCE Target Corporation