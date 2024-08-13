Target Names Amy Tu Chief Legal and Compliance Officer 

An accomplished enterprise leader with extensive legal, operational and retail experience, Tu will oversee the company's legal affairs and compliance functions and join its leadership team





Tu succeeds Don Liu , who is retiring and will continue to serve Target as a strategic advisor

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that Amy Tu has been named chief legal and compliance officer and corporate secretary effective Aug. 25. In her new role, Tu will lead the company's legal, compliance and corporate governance functions. She succeeds Don Liu, who recently announced his upcoming retirement and will transition to a strategic advisory role. Tu joins Target's leadership team and will report to Brian Cornell, chair and CEO.

"Amy's experience, both in legal and business leadership, offers strong continuity at the top of our legal affairs and compliance teams," said Cornell. "Her stewardship will help our strong and tenured leaders in legal affairs sustain their role in serving our stakeholders and growing our business. Amy's growth mindset, her passion for the law and her skill as a business counselor make her a great addition as our leadership team drives Target's roadmap for growth and enterprise priorities."

"For years, I have admired the strength of Target's brand and the vibrancy of its team culture, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead these best-in-class legal affairs and compliance teams," said Amy Tu. "Their work enables so much of what makes Target a special place for millions of consumers and hundreds of thousands of team members. I look forward to joining the leadership team to build on that legacy, and to support Target's winning strategy and sustainable growth for years to come."

Tu has experience leading numerous critical corporate functions, including law, ethics and compliance, government affairs, internal audit, food safety, quality assurance and corporate affairs. She started her career in retail with senior legal roles at companies such as Walmart and The Gap. She also held numerous leadership positions at Boeing. She joined Tyson Foods in 2017, where she first served as general counsel and secretary, then as chief legal officer and secretary, global governance and corporate affairs, and most recently as president, international of Tyson Foods. Tu also brings substantial global experience, having led multi-billion-dollar businesses, building and developing international legal teams, and leading corporate development and strategy functions. In her role leading Tyson Foods $2.5-billion international business, she oversaw 19,000 team members operating in 16 countries and serving customers in more than 140 countries. At Boeing, she held leadership roles in law, corporate development and strategy, and served as chief counsel for global law affairs and the commercial airplanes and aviation services divisions. A Q&A with Tu is available on Target's corporate website.

Don Liu to serve in advisory role

Liu will retire from Target and transition to a strategic advisory role through May 2025. He joined Target in 2016, and throughout his tenure became a trusted advisor to many across the company. Liu is also a co-founder and board member of the Alliance for Asian American Justice, a board member of Invesco Mortgage Capital, and a member of the American Law Institute and the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association.

"Over the course of his distinguished career, Don has made an incredible impact on Target and the legal industry," said Cornell. "As a member of our leadership team, he was an advocate for our company strategy, served as a mentor to teammates and peers and is regarded as a trailblazer for diversity, equity and inclusion within the legal profession. We're grateful for his many contributions and wish him nothing but the best."

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

SOURCE Target Corporation