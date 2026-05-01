Target Offers 10% Teacher Discount Nationwide During Teacher Appreciation Week, Alongside Year-Round Benefits

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is recognizing teachers across the United States with a 10% storewide discount during Teacher Appreciation Week, in addition to year-round benefits and local efforts as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting communities and creating growth and opportunity for all.

During Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-9, 2026, verified teachers who are members of Target's free-to-join Target Circle loyalty program can receive 10% off one storewide purchase* — helping them save on everything from classroom supplies to off-duty summer style and self-care finds across beauty, home and everyday essentials.

Target also offers ongoing support for educators throughout the year. Verified teachers can receive over 50% off an annual Target Circle 360 membership**, which includes free, fast shipping, same-day delivery, monthly freebies and early access to select sales and collaborations. Additional teacher-focused offers are available during key shopping periods, including back-to-school, and the verification process has been simplified to make these benefits easier to access.

In local communities, Target stores will recognize teachers in select cities across the country. Store teams will work with local schools to deliver appreciation packages for educators, recognizing the impact they have on students and their communities.

"As the daughter and granddaughter of educators, I've seen firsthand the care, resilience and belief teachers pour into students every day. A teacher is often the first to say, 'I see something in you,'" said Kiera Fernandez, executive vice president and chief community and stakeholder engagement officer, Target. "At Target, we see that impact every day. And it's a powerful example of our long-standing commitment to strengthening communities and creating growth and opportunity for the next generation. During Teacher Appreciation Week, we're proud to recognize their impact and show our gratitude for all they do to support students, families and neighborhoods."

Supporting teachers and schools is part of Target's broader commitment to strengthening communities. In May, Target will partner with two local elementary schools, Trevista at Horace Mann in Denver and Martinez Elementary in Las Vegas, to upgrade student and teacher shared spaces and enhance outdoor learning areas as part of its Bullseye Builds with Community Program – a signature community activation that brings together Target's volunteerism and design expertise to meet local needs.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

* Terms apply. One-time 10% discount on entire shopping trip, in store or online.

** Verified teachers pay $49/year for an annual membership (regular price $99/year).

SOURCE Target Corporation