Target Names Maurice Cooper Senior Vice President of Marketing

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today named Maurice Cooper senior vice president of marketing.

Cooper will oversee Target's marketing, creating plans that are guest-centric, culturally relevant and inclusive to fuel consumer affinity for Target's brand and grow its business. He will lead the strategy and execution of brand, category and promotions marketing across paid, owned and shared media, while also overseeing key campaigns such as Holiday.

Cooper joins the company Sept. 14 and will report to Rick Gomez, Target's executive vice president and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer.

"Maurice has an incredible passion and curiosity for understanding the consumer, their mindset and their shifting preferences," says Gomez. "His extensive experience and leadership will make him a great addition to our marketing team, as we continue to evolve Target's marketing to be even more closely connected to our guests."

Cooper brings significant experience and success as a strategic and innovative marketing leader having previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Experience Officer at Wingstop Restaurants, the fast-growing, fast-casual chain known for its chicken wings. In addition, Cooper has had executive brand marketing roles at Intercontinental Hotels Group and The Coca-Cola Company. Most recently, he founded and led Forward Vision Strategies, a marketing consulting firm.

"Having been a longtime fan of this iconic brand, it's so inspiring to see Target's transformation and leadership in retail, along with its impressive growth, and continued commitment to better serve its guests," says Cooper. "I'm thrilled to join the team and am eager to help Target's marketing bring even more joy and inspiration to all guests."

About Target Corporation

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com . Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom . For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

SOURCE Target Corporation