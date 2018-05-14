Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services

"Target's global sourcing operations are a key strength of ours and integral to our ability to deliver a differentiated assortment at an unmatched value in the market," said Tritton. "The broad scope of Bill's retail experience, including his tenure working with global brands, will accelerate our efforts as we continue to reimagine our owned brand portfolio, offering guests even more unique products for an incredible price that they can find only at Target."

Foudy brings to Target more than 25 years of experience in the sourcing industry and has led international teams for brands such as Adidas and Nike. Most recently, he comes from Walmart, where he was vice president of global sourcing, based in Hong Kong.

"Target has always excelled at creating consumer excitement with quality, exclusive merchandise," said Foudy. "I'm thrilled to join and lead the world class sourcing team that contributes to Target's growth, industry leadership and guest experience."

Foudy will join Target June 17th.

