Target Offers Under-$20 Thanksgiving Meal and Adds Popular Brands to its Assortment to Help Consumers Host in Style on a Budget

Target's Thanksgiving meal for four is less than $5 per person, plus Good & Gather turkey returns at 2024's price of just 79 cents per pound

Only at Target, consumers can find the joy in affordably shopping for a tasty meal alongside trending table décor and more to create a memorable celebration

Retailer adds Harry & David, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Table, John Derian for Target, Stonewall Kitchen, Sugarfina and more to its shelves just in time for the holidays

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced it's making Thanksgiving tastier, more stylish and more affordable than ever before. Back by popular demand, Target's holiday meal for four returns at its lowest price ever — under $20,1 less than $5 per person. But the retailer knows that Thanksgiving is about more than just the food. Target is the only place guests can discover cozy-chic outfits, inspired table decor and thoughtful host gifts at a value, all in one style-forward collection.

"What I love about Target during the holidays is our ability to help families celebrate in style while spending less — and that's exactly what we're doing this Thanksgiving," said Lisa Roath, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty, Target. "Our under-$20 Thanksgiving meal is priced even lower than last year's, but we're not stopping there. We also have new seasonal sides, stylish table décor, festive apparel and beautiful greenery and florals. Put it all together and Target's making it an absolute joy for everyone to create an elevated, unforgettable Thanksgiving experience."

Delicious meal options

From the main course to the last bite of pie, Target makes it simple to serve a delicious Thanksgiving meal — whether hosting the full feast or contributing a dish.

The Thanksgiving meal for four, under $20: This year's Thanksgiving meal is the retailer's most affordable yet, reinforcing Target's commitment to helping consumers celebrate without stretching their budgets. Here's what's included in Target's under-$20 meal for four: Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen, up to 10 lb.) Good & Gather Russet Potatoes (5 lb. bag) Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce (14 oz.) Stove Top Stuffing Mix (6 oz.) Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy (12 oz.) Favorite Day Soft French Bread Good & Gather Frozen Corn

This year's Thanksgiving meal is the retailer's most affordable yet, reinforcing Target's commitment to helping consumers celebrate without stretching their budgets. Here's what's included in Target's under-$20 meal for four:

Target is also offering Good & Gather turkey at the 2024 price of 79 cents per pound — one of the most affordable prices among grocers. The retailer is also offering deals on thousands of groceries and everyday essentials to help shoppers save throughout the season.

Seasonal, easy-to-serve pies, sides and more: Whether bringing a dish to share or picking up a pie on the way to dinner, Target's assortment offers something for everyone at $4.99 each: 2 Favorite Day apple and pumpkin pie New Good & Gather creations like: Harvest Squash Empanadas Chicken Pot Pie Empanadas Mashed Sweet Potato with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Vegetables with Parmesan Cheese

Whether bringing a dish to share or picking up a pie on the way to dinner, Target's assortment offers something for everyone at $4.99 each:

Gathering in style

Whether hosting a traditional dinner, celebrating Friendsgiving or cheering on their favorite football team, consumers will find everything they need to create a top-to-bottom holiday experience that's on trend and priced right, including:

Easy shopping, including same-day delivery

As Target's guests prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, they can also take advantage of the retailer's flexible fulfillment services for quicker options, including Same Day Delivery, Drive Up and Order Pickup available within hours, plus Next-Day Delivery or 2-Day Shipping for free with orders above $35.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

1 Prices are pre-tax. Offer not valid in Alaska or Hawaii. Pricing effective 11/2/25.

2 Prices valid 11/16/25 through 11/29/25.

SOURCE Target Corporation