Target Offers Under-$20 Thanksgiving Meal and Adds Popular Brands to its Assortment to Help Consumers Host in Style on a Budget

Nov 05, 2025, 06:01 ET
Target's Thanksgiving meal for four is less than $5 per person, plus Good & Gather turkey returns at 2024's price of just 79 cents per pound
Only at Target, consumers can find the joy in affordably shopping for a tasty meal alongside trending table décor and more to create a memorable celebration
Retailer adds Harry & David, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Table, John Derian for Target, Stonewall Kitchen, Sugarfina and more to its shelves just in time for the holidays
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced it's making Thanksgiving tastier, more stylish and more affordable than ever before. Back by popular demand, Target's holiday meal for four returns at its lowest price ever — under $20,1 less than $5 per person. But the retailer knows that Thanksgiving is about more than just the food. Target is the only place guests can discover cozy-chic outfits, inspired table decor and thoughtful host gifts at a value, all in one style-forward collection.
"What I love about Target during the holidays is our ability to help families celebrate in style while spending less — and that's exactly what we're doing this Thanksgiving," said Lisa Roath, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty, Target. "Our under-$20 Thanksgiving meal is priced even lower than last year's, but we're not stopping there. We also have new seasonal sides, stylish table décor, festive apparel and beautiful greenery and florals. Put it all together and Target's making it an absolute joy for everyone to create an elevated, unforgettable Thanksgiving experience."
Delicious meal options
From the main course to the last bite of pie, Target makes it simple to serve a delicious Thanksgiving meal — whether hosting the full feast or contributing a dish.
- The Thanksgiving meal for four, under $20: This year's Thanksgiving meal is the retailer's most affordable yet, reinforcing Target's commitment to helping consumers celebrate without stretching their budgets. Here's what's included in Target's under-$20 meal for four:
- Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen, up to 10 lb.)
- Good & Gather Russet Potatoes (5 lb. bag)
- Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce (14 oz.)
- Stove Top Stuffing Mix (6 oz.)
- Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy (12 oz.)
- Favorite Day Soft French Bread
- Good & Gather Frozen Corn
Target is also offering Good & Gather turkey at the 2024 price of 79 cents per pound — one of the most affordable prices among grocers. The retailer is also offering deals on thousands of groceries and everyday essentials to help shoppers save throughout the season.
- Seasonal, easy-to-serve pies, sides and more: Whether bringing a dish to share or picking up a pie on the way to dinner, Target's assortment offers something for everyone at $4.99 each:2
- Favorite Day apple and pumpkin pie
- New Good & Gather creations like:
- Harvest Squash Empanadas
- Chicken Pot Pie Empanadas
- Mashed Sweet Potato with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar
- Vegetables with Parmesan Cheese
Gathering in style
Whether hosting a traditional dinner, celebrating Friendsgiving or cheering on their favorite football team, consumers will find everything they need to create a top-to-bottom holiday experience that's on trend and priced right, including:
- Host gifts from buzzworthy brands: Consumers will find delicious and exclusive host gifts from new buzzworthy brands joining Target's assortment for the first time, including Harry & David, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Table, John Derian for Target, Stonewall Kitchen and Sugarfina, plus Target's owned brand Favorite Day.
- Harry & David: Surprise and delight with indulgent sweet treats and savory favorites for effortless, elevated holiday gifting, starting at $14.99.
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Table: Starting at just $4.99, the new collection of giftable food items includes Merry Mint Bark, Christmas Cinnamon Bun Snack Mix and more.
- John Derian for Target: Delight your host with vintage-inspired giftable items, including exclusive-to-Target Peppermint Chocolate Bark Wreaths and Vanilla Bean Shortbread Cookies for $15 each.
- Marks & Spencer: The beloved British brand brings back its signature treats starting at $10, from the Light Up Christmas Biscuit Cookies Tin to Belgian Christmas Chocolate Luxury Cookies, alongside new additions to the assortment including the Santa Chocolate and Salted Caramel Christmas Cookie Tin and Christmas Gingerbread Tin.
- Stonewall Kitchen: Gift gourmet flavors of the season starting at $14.99, including the Holiday Farmhouse Breakfast Baking Gift Set, Holiday Salsa Gift Set and Classic Jams Collection; and festive options like the Jam Tree, Mustard Tree and Pepper Jelly Gift Set.
- Sugarfina: The ultimate luxury candy shop is coming to Target for the first time with the Letters to Santa Mailbox, Gingerbread Man Bento Box and Nutcracker Christmas Candy Bento Box.
- Favorite Day: Target's owned brand brings premium packaging and delightful treats perfect for host gifts or holiday surprises priced at $10, including the Shimmer Dusted Milk Chocolate Gift Box; Caramel, White Cheddar and Butter Popcorn Tin; and Bullseye Tin with Shortbread Cookies.
- Setting the table: From textured linens to fresh florals, Target makes it easy to create a Thanksgiving table that's both beautiful and practical.
- Table decor that meets the moment: Folk-inspired ceramics, whimsical patterns perfect for mixing, colored glassware and seasonal dinnerware from Threshold are $20 and under. Plus, John Derian for Target returns with a harvest collection featuring vintage-inspired dinnerware, tableware and serve ware, starting at $5.
- Seasonal greenery and florals: Target's owned brand Good Little Garden features holiday items starting at $8, including fresh, affordable greenery, classic mums, festive mini trees and Norfolk pines.
- Dressing for style and comfort: Whether dressing up for a formal feast, keeping it cozy for a Friendsgiving hangout or repping their team for Thanksgiving game day, Target has the perfect outfit for everyone — blending seasonal style, comfort and affordability across its fall fashion lineup.
- Comfy chic: Flowy silhouettes from A New Day and Universal Thread; heritage-inspired layers like Wild Fable's faux suede jacket plus denim in every fit from Levi's, Universal Thread and KBB by Kahlana help consumers show up in style.
- All spruced up:The Alpine Edit features festive flair to wear to celebrate Thanksgiving.
- Thanksgiving game day: Thanksgiving and football go hand in hand, and Target has game day looks that score big and let consumers represent their team in style including Champion sportswear and trend-forward licensed apparel and accessories from the NFL Fan Shop and brands like The Wild Collective.
Easy shopping, including same-day delivery
As Target's guests prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, they can also take advantage of the retailer's flexible fulfillment services for quicker options, including Same Day Delivery, Drive Up and Order Pickup available within hours, plus Next-Day Delivery or 2-Day Shipping for free with orders above $35.
About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.
1 Prices are pre-tax. Offer not valid in Alaska or Hawaii. Pricing effective 11/2/25.
2 Prices valid 11/16/25 through 11/29/25.
