Target Readies Team for Holiday with More Hours, Pay & Training

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today shared plans to build on years of investments in its team by providing five million more hours to current stores team members this holiday shopping season, resulting in more than $75 million more in pay for its existing team. Through a new mobile scheduling app, the retailer will also provide all team members the opportunity to conveniently choose or swap shifts that align with their schedules.

The retailer's latest investments build on its support for team members through industry-leading starting wages, benefits, training and opportunities for career growth.

Preferred Schedules, More Hours and Flexibility

For more than a year, Target has been evolving its store staffing model to provide more stable hours and paychecks for its team, leveraging new technology and training options.

Preferred Schedules, More Hours: As a result of Target's work to provide team members with the schedules they desire during the holidays, hourly team members are already working nearly 15% more hours than they were a year ago, on average. The company will build on this during the holiday season by having store leaders regularly check in with existing team members to understand their scheduling preferences and offer them the opportunity to work additional hours if they're interested. As a result, the company will hire fewer seasonal team members than previous years as it invests in more flexible scheduling, training, pay and benefits for its current team.

As a result of Target's work to provide team members with the schedules they desire during the holidays, hourly team members are already working nearly 15% more hours than they were a year ago, on average. The company will build on this during the holiday season by having store leaders regularly check in with existing team members to understand their scheduling preferences and offer them the opportunity to work additional hours if they're interested. As a result, the company will hire fewer seasonal team members than previous years as it invests in more flexible scheduling, training, pay and benefits for its current team. On Demand Scheduling: This summer, Target launched a convenient, easy-to-use mobile scheduling app to all store team members so they can more easily pick up additional hours and switch available shifts. The app also makes it easy for those existing team members who opt to work "on demand" to pick up shifts that align with their schedules. This has quickly become a popular option among team members who are full-time students, retirees, and those who want to work less frequently.

This summer, Target launched a convenient, easy-to-use mobile scheduling app to all store team members so they can more easily pick up additional hours and switch available shifts. The app also makes it easy for those existing team members who opt to work "on demand" to pick up shifts that align with their schedules. This has quickly become a popular option among team members who are full-time students, retirees, and those who want to work less frequently. Back-Up Training: Target has been offering back-up training to team members for more than a year to support in-demand areas like Order Pickup and Drive Up, which also provides team members the opportunity to work an additional 4-8 hours per week. This year, in response to business growth and feedback from the team, all store team members have the option to go through back-up training.

"Our team continues to deliver time and time again, showing incredible resilience and flexibility to meet the needs of our guests. Years of investments have helped us build an operating model within our stores that benefits our team, delivers for our guests and drives our business," said Mark Schindele, chief stores officer, Target.

"Our strategy is only possible because of Target's incredible team. We have worked to provide our team members with more consistent schedules, which means more consistent paychecks and a more consistent way to manage their life. Additionally, we are offering more hours to team members who want them and continuing our important investment in training and development. When we invest in and care for our team we know that guest service improves, turnover goes down and team members can more easily build rewarding careers at Target," said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer, Target.

Delivering for All this Holiday Season

In its stores, Target will focus on flexibility, keeping guests and team members safe and offering easy and convenient same-day services by increasing the number of store teams supporting Drive Up and Order Pickup – tripling the number of its store fulfillment expert roles over the last two years. Throughout the holiday season, Target will continue to have dedicated front-of-store team members focused on safety and cleaning precautions. Target will also hire 100,000 seasonal team members at its stores across the country to supplement its current team, and many seasonal team members will have the opportunity to remain with Target following the holiday season.

Most Rewarding Place to Work

Target invests significantly in pay, benefits and career development for its more than 350,000 team members across the country.

In 2020, Target invested an additional $1 billion more in the well-being, health and safety of team members compared with 2019, including its industry-leading move to a $15 starting wage for all team members, five pandemic-related recognition bonuses and a number of coronavirus benefits which have recently transitioned into ongoing benefits.

more in the well-being, health and safety of team members compared with 2019, including its industry-leading move to a starting wage for all team members, five pandemic-related recognition bonuses and a number of coronavirus benefits which have recently transitioned into ongoing benefits. Target awarded all frontline hourly full-time and part-time team members in stores, distribution centers and contact centers a $200 recognition bonus in July, 2021.

recognition bonus in July, 2021. Target recently announced it will offer its U.S.-based part-time and full-time team members the most comprehensive debt-free education assistance program available in the retail industry.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com to apply for seasonal store and distribution center positions and learn more about permanent roles here. Store leaders will conduct pre-scheduled interviews with applicants who apply online to discuss Target's dynamic, team-oriented culture. To further ensure team member and applicant safety, virtual and pre-recorded video interviews will continue to be leveraged this year. Prospective distribution center candidates who apply online will also have a contactless hiring experience.

